By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
LEXINGTON — Scott County added to what was already a breezy baseball doubleheader on the first Saturday of the season by striking out a total of 29 times against Shelby County and Collins.
With perennial power and age-old 11th Region rival Lexington Catholic next on the schedule Tuesday, SC practiced every imaginable method to get on base. Drag bunts? You bet. Choking up on the bat handle as if it were a backyard game of wiffle ball? Sure thing.
It was all designed to Catholic have to handle the hops and sling the leather on its own tricky turf, and a funny thing happened. Ten errors put SC in the driver's seat for a 6-5 victory, the Cardinals' first over the Knights since 2017.
“They were giving us base runners right and left,” said sophomore shortstop and relief pitcher Luke Valencia. “We just had to take advantage of it. We came up big a couple times.”
Valencia squirmed out of jams in the sixth and seventh innings, including consecutive strikeouts of Zach Grigalis and Ty Hamm to nail down the save for SC senior ace Joseph Garrison.
Consecutive singles by Landon Whitson, Aiden Lopez and Jack Willhite — the last on a textbook bunt that eluded Lex Cath pitcher Brody Rogers — fueled the rally that put Scott County ahead for good in the fourth.
“Early in the game we got a couple bunts down for base hits,” SC coach Scott Willard said. “We worked on that hard (Monday).”
Justin Stevenson knocked in a run with a fielder's choice to break a 2-2 deadlock. Valencia subsequently reached on an error.
Garrison retired the Knights in order to send his Cards back to work, and they rewarded him with two additional runs.
Jay Wilson's walk and back-to-back errors produced the first tally. Connor Ramsey wound up at third in the exchange and scored on Willhite's sacrifice fly.
“I love this team,” Valencia said. “We come up when we need it.”
Lexington Catholic (1-3) turned a double play to limit the damage, then took advantage of an Scott County error to start its comeback bid. Rives Cashman's sacrifice bunt and singles by Griffin Cameron and Max Daugherty cut the Cards' lead to three.
Garrison coaxed a John Williamson popout to Lopex at third base to shut down that threat.
In the sixth, he hit Grigalis with one out, then walked Logan Lawrence and Jackson Wasik with two to end his night after 5 2/3 innings and six strikeouts. Garrison allowed only three hits, walked three and was responsible for one earned run.
“Joseph is always gonna be good for us,” Willard said. “I would have liked for him to get through the sixth, but he had walked two or three in a row and was out of gas there.”
Valencia coaxed Cashman into a bouncer to Lopez that protected the 6-3 margin going into the seventh.
SC had a chance to create more elbow room when Jacob Blair and Lopez walked to start the final frame. Two groundouts and a strikeout put a stop to that.
That turned it over to Valencia for an anxious seventh. Hard-hit singles by Cameron and Daugherty, the latter booted in the outfield, made it 6-4 and left Daugherty standing at second. He raced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Williamson's groundout.
“I wanted to throw it by 'em, but I knew that wasn't gonna help my team, so I had to dial it back a little bit and just throw strikes,” Valencia said. “In the beginning I was struggling a little bit, not staying on top of it. My coaches were staying behind me, just mentoring me the whole time. I just went up there, took a deep breath and did my thing.”
Clayton Ryan walked to put the potential tying run aboard, but Valencia took care of Grigalis looking and Hamm swinging without going to another three-ball count.
The gritty finish snapped a three-game losing streak for SC against Catholic. Cam Hill, now starring at Stetson University in Florida, ripped a walk-off grand slam for the Cards' most recent triumph in the series four years ago.
“It's a huge win for us. We're just coming off a slow little stretch our last three games,” Valencia said. “We came out hot with Great Crossing, but this is a big motivation boost.”
Unlike its losses to Lafayette, Shelby County and Collins, in which SC had chances to rally in the late innings of each, the Cards scored first.
Three errors, two on the ground plus a dropped fly ball, gave SC and Garrison a 2-0 advantage out of the gate.
“We had a chance to win both of them this weekend. We made a few mistakes, and we made a few today,” Willard said. “But that was a huge difference. We got two in the first. It kind of relaxed us a little bit.”
Garrison chalked up a 1-2-3 first inning before Catholic scored a pair on passed balls in the second inning. A hit, an error, a walk and a hit batsman also complicated matters before Garrison buckled down and retired the next nine Knights.
SC's five through nine hitters produced all four hits on the evening.
“I kind of fooled around with the lineup a little bit. I'm not really sure what the lineup is. They're so young. We're just trying so many different guys,” Willard said. “We're gonna have to be able to manufacture runs. The big thing is our pitchers can't walk guys, and we can't make errors, because we don't have huge strikeout pitchers out there. Joseph's gonna get us a bunch, but we don't have guys that throw 90. When you get guys second and third with one out, it's crazy.”
The Cards continued the trend of taking down region rivals with a state championship pedigree by beating Madison Central at home Wednesday.
“We needed a win so bad after this past weekend. We needed one in the worst way,” Willard said. “We don't have an easy week. We just need to play. I just know our district's gonna be loaded with pitching.”
