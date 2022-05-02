H.S. baseball: Cards cut short in pair
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
After a dramatic, emotional split with district rival Sayre, Scott County baseball struggled to stay in touch with the two remaining games on its schedule last week.
SC dropped a pair of contests by mercy rule, falling 11-1 to Anderson County on Thursday night in five innings at Sutton Field, then absorbing a 13-3 defeat that escalated quickly in the sixth inning Saturday morning at Lexington Christian Academy.
Hits once again were at a premium for Scott County (9-19), which registered a total of 10 in the two tussles. And unearned runs remain the albatross on the shoulders of the pitching staff: The Cardinals were besieged by six against the Bearcats and four versus the Eagles, a result of eight total errors.
Saturday's tilt was the more promising of the two, with SC carrying a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth before LCA (10-11-1) roared back with a pair to go on top before notching nine to slam the door in the next frame.
Cole Ginter tripled and scored on a triple by Hayden Collins to give LCA its initial run in the bottom of the first.
SC squandered a pair of mild threats out of the gate thanks to a double play in the first inning and a botched squeeze play in the second. The Cards finally broke through in the third when Jack Willhite singled and starting pitcher Connor Ramsey reached base on a dropped third strike.
Jay Wilson walked to load the bases, and Willhite scored on a passed ball, with SC's other runners each moving up a station. That persuaded the Eagles to intentionally walk Jacob Blair.
After a fly ball for the second out, Luke Valencia smashed a two-run single for left field for a 3-1 advantage.
Ramsey kept Scott County in front before departing after one batter in the fifth. LCA reached him for a run in the third when Collins walked, stole second and scored on a hit by Parker Chaney.
The Cards stranded two more runners in the fourth when Willhite singled and Ramsey walked. Collins snared a line drive to third by Wilson to retire the side.
Collins' leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth began the Cardinals' descent. Matthew Maggard drew a walk from reliever Evan MacCallum, and SC's miscue on Chaney's sacrifice bunt bid allowed both runners to score.
MacCallum buckled down with two strikeouts and a fly ball to Willhite in left to escape further damage and keep it at 4-3.
Scott County had a chance to regain the lead in its next raps when Andrew Willhite and Ramsey slapped consecutive two-out singles, but Chance McGaughey roared back for the eighth strikeout in his 3 1/3-inning, scoreless relief stint.
The roof caved in when LCA sandwiched two hit batsmen around an error to start its half of the sixth. Collins cracked a two-run single to make it 6-3.
Chaney later drew a bases-loaded walk, and after a mishandled fly ball, Will Orberson ripped a bases-clearing double for an 11-3 advantage.
LCA sent a dozen batters to the plate in the explosion and put them all on base, culminating with consecutive singles by Mac Crosbie and Ginter to close it out.
McGaughey allowed only three hit after taking over from Orberson on the mound with one out in the SC third. Collins, Orberson and Chaney combined for five of the Eagles' 10 hits and eight RBI.
Jack Willhite was the only repeat hitter for Scott County, which had won four straight games and six of the past seven in the all-time series with LCA.
Anderson County (17-13) picked uip its fifth consecutive win and amassed double-digit runs for the eighth time of the season in its rout of SC.
The Bearcats delivered a daunting pattern two runs in the second inning, three in the third and four in the fourth before reaching the run-rule threshold with a pair in the fifth.
SC's only foray across the plate was the result of an RBI groundout by Valencia in the second after Paul Garner doubled and stole third.
Austin Vincent, Logan Grubb and Ryan Bass each tallied two hits for Anderson County. Bailey Cole and Alex Gehefer joined Vincent with two RBI.
Ramsey had two hits, including a double, and Andrew Willhite added a single to combine with Garner for the extent of the SC offense.
Scott County is scheduled to play six games in the next-to-last week of the regular season.
The Cards will complete district play with a Tuesday (home) and Wednesday (road) series against highly touted Frederick Douglass and Bryan Station home Thursday ahead of the Dan Cummins Invitational Slugfest
Perry County Central is SC's Friday opponent, followed by a Saturday split doubleheader against Franklin County and Pleasure Ridge Park.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
