The line of separation in district baseball games can be cruelly thin, as Scott County was reminded Wednesday evening at Henry Clay.
Junior ace Joseph Garrison was just about perfect for the Cardinals, giving up only one hit and one walk while striking out nine.
That hit was a two-run home run by Henry Mitcham, however, and it held up for a 2-0 victory by the Blue Devils.
SC (8-10 overall, 2-2 district) reached Drew Newsome for seven hits but stranded that same number on base. Newsome struck out 10 and did not issue a walk.
Henry Clay (11-9, 2-3) earned its fourth consecutive victory.
Andrew Willhite and Jaxon Saylor each went 2-for-3 to lead Scott County. Saylor’s double brought the potential tying run to the plate with two out in the top of the seventh inning, but Newsome coaxed a groundball from Zane Patton to end it.
Singles by Patton and Chase Grigsby gave SC runners at the corners in the third. That threat ended on runner’s interference for the third out.
Garrison struck out the Devils’ side in the first and third frames. Clay Momeyer reached base on a dropped fly ball ahead of Mitcham’s shot to left field on a 2-1 delivery.
The same two teams met Thursday at Sutton Field.
