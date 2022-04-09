H.S. baseball: Cards polish gems on Florida swing
Five games in the first three days of its spring break trip to Florida continued a host of early-season trends for Scott County baseball.
The Cards' pitching staff is deep, young and impressive. A lack of timely hits and a few untimely errors continue to be their occasional downfall, but SC has a puncher's chance nearly every time it takes the field.
SC split its Monday and Tuesday doubleheaders in Vero Beach at Jackie Robinson Training Complex with a pair of gems.
Evan MacCallum and Paul Garner combined for the Cardinals' first shutout in three years, 3-0, over Ketchikan, Alaska.
Sebastian Arden, a freshman, backed that up with a three-hit showpiece in a 3-1 takedown of Bullitt East.
Freshman left-hander Jack Willhite made his third straight sensational start Wednesday, striking out 11 in five innings before unearned runs were his Waterloo in a 4-3 loss to South Lakes of Reston, Virginia.
Scott County also lost 8-1 to Greenup County in its Monday opener and 5-3 to Westfield of Chantilly, Virginia, on Tuesday.
MacCallum, a senior, and Garner, a sophomore, combined on a three-hitter and kept an SC opponent off the board for the first time since May 10, 2019. Trace Willhoite and Garner's older brother, Philip, allowed only three hits against Elizabethtown that evening.
Eight strikeouts underscored MacCallum's four-inning stint. He walked four and gave up a pair of hits. Ketchikan greeted Garner with a double before he retired the final nine in succession.
The duo outdueled Ketchikan's Hayden McGarrigan, who surrendered only three hits in his own right while striking out eight and not issuing a walk. Two of SC's three runs against him were unearned.
MacCallum escaped a bases-loaded jam with a pair of strikeouts in the top of the second.
SC (5-10) manufactured a run in that frame when Jacob Blair reached on an error, advanced on a passed ball, moved up again on Luke Valencia's sacrifice bunt and scored on the back end of a delayed steal with Garner.
Scott County stretched the lead to 2-0 in the third when Connor Ramsey tripled and Jay Wilson doubled consecutively with two out.
In his final inning, MacCallum again fanned two to offset a pair of walks.
Garner gave himself an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. That followed two errors and another sacrifice bunt by Valencia.
Arden struck out six and walked only two in his 91-pitch masterpiece. Bullitt East's only run was unearned.
Ramsey, Andrew Willhite and Aiden Lopez each had two of Scott County's eight hits. Lopez and Shawn Rowe knocked in runs to highlight a three-run rally in the top of the sixth.
The Chargers took a 1-0 lead in the second when Lucas Monroe doubled and eventually scored on a groundout by Garrison Miller.
SC stranded Willhite after his second single of the contest in the third. Arden froze a pair of Bullit East runners in scoring position after a double steal in the bottom half of that frame.
More opportunities went by the boards for the Cardinals, who had a run cut down at the plate after hits by Ramsey and Rowe in the fourth and wasted Lopez's leadoff single the next inning.
Finally the inferno ignited with walks by Garner and Wilson to start the sixth. Ramsey singled to set up Rowe's tying sacrifice fly. Lopez broke the tie with a base hit. SC also added a run courtesy of an error.
Lopez gloved a line drive to start a double play in the sixth, and Arden struck out three of the final four Chargers he faced.
Westfield scored two runs in the top of the seventh to stymie Scott County, which led 2-1 in the third after Andrew Willhite was hit by a pitch and Ramsey dropped a bunt to ignite the rally. SC tied it on an error and jumped in front on Landon Whitson's RBI single.
Matthew Jenks put the Bulldogs back in front, 3-2, with a two-out, two-strike single off Cardinal ace Joseph Garrison in the fourth. SC knocked down a run at the plate in that inning when Lopez fired to Wilson on a bang-bang play at the plate.
SC pulled even in its half of the fourth when Garner tripled and scored on a misplayed fly ball. The Cardinals also had chances in the fifth (Wilson double) and seventh (error) but couldn't capitalize.
Garrison's ERA stayed at 1.00 for the season. He scattered eight hits over 5 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked three. Two of the the three runs against him were unearned.
South Lakes scored three in the fifth to erase Scott County's 3-1 lead. It spoiled another terrific turn for Jack Willhite, who retired 10 in a row in one stretch, including the side on the strikes in the third. He gave up four hits and one walk.
Valencia had two doubles and an RBI for Scott County. Andrew Willhite, Blair, Wilson, Rowe and Ramsey all chalked up Cardinal hits.
Colin Casey's two-out double put the Seahawks up 1-0 in the first. The Cards retaliated in the fourth with a Whitson walk, a game-tying hit from Blair, a Lopez walk and a tie-breaking double by Valencia.
SC expanded that edge to 3-1 in the top of the fifth when Andrew Willhite walked, Garner dropped a sacrifice bunt that turned into an error, and Wilson delivered a base knock.
Robbie Reddington reached on an error to spark South Lakes' comeback. All the runs scored with two out on a single by Brandon Willis, a double by Ryan O'Connor and a hit from Jonah Neihardt.
The Cards went down in order in the sixth and left Valencia at third after his double to christen the seventh.
Greenup County's Jonah Gibson threw a complete-game four-hitter to stymie Scott County at the start of the week.
Blair, Whitson and the Willhites had the only notches in the hit column.
Tyler Robinson's four innings of two-hit relief were a highlight. Carson Wireman and Brock Kitchen each had two RBI for the Musketeers.
SC took on Bullitt Central after press time Thursday. They will open district play Tuesday and Wednesday against Bryan Station.
