Minus its only senior and the other veteran expected to hit back-to-back with him in the heart of the Scott County baseball lineup, the Cardinals prospered in Wednesday's season opener at Sutton Field with another tried-and-true element that preceded power as the pastime's most vaunted weapon.
Speed will be SC's great equalizer this spring, as evidenced by the seven stolen bases it used to cause a commotion and keep the pressure on 11th Region rival Lexington Christian Academy in a 9-6 victory.
“That's what our team's gotta be built on is being able to steal bases, bunt and things like that,” SC coach Scott Willard. “We've got some pretty good team speed.”
Justin Stevenson was a missing piece last season when he fell out of the Scott County lineup in week one with a torn quadriceps.
Back to optimum health, the center fielder singled, walked, stole four bases and scored twice. He also reached on an error with one out in the bottom of the third to fuel a five-run rally that put Scott County in front for good.
“Like I told them in the intrasquad (scrimmages), if a pitcher walked him I said, 'Well, you just gave up a double,'” Willard said.
Paul Garner, Jay Wilson, Shawn Rowe, Sebastian Arden and AJ Wands each notched a hit and an RBI for the Cardinals.
Wands' double plated Arden to ignite a four-run fourth inning for a 9-3 lead. Consecutive singles by Stevenson (bunt), Garner and Wilson provided the punctuation.
Hitting in spurts was enough to subdue LCA, which scored three in the top of the seventh and moved the potential tying run as close as the on-deck circle.
“We struck out too many times and walked too many guys,” Willard said. “But the good thing is last year we probably would have found a way to lose that game instead of finding a way to win that game.”
Starting pitcher Landon Whitson and relievers Connor Caudill and Asher Harrington combined for eight strikeouts and pitched around eight walks.
LCA jumped in front with the help of two free passes and an error in the top of the second.
After striking out in succession an inning earlier, the Cardinals countered in the third and ushered home four with two out after Stevenson's tying tally.
Rowe broke the tie with a single to right. Two more crossed the plate after the Eagles committed consecutive errors on ground balls by Luke Valencia and Tyler Robinson.
Arden's liner to center knocked him another run and punctuated the uprising.
Whitson allowed only one hit and one unearned run before hitting the wall after SC's five-run frame provided the spacious lead.
“Landon was really, really good,” Willard said. “It seemed like he lost a little concentration. That long half-inning, he came back out and hit a couple guys, walked a couple guys. They were on (a count of) 60 pitches.”
Caudill inherited a bases-loaded mess and orchestrated the escape, first luring an infield fly, The Cards coughed it up, but no matter, as the runners stayed put.
The lefty then outdueled Sean Stafford swinging at a 3-2 offering to get SC out of the inning unscathed.
“That was huge. Connor came in bases loaded, one out and got out if it with no runs,” Willard said. “The game was in the balance right there. You couldn't ask for a better performance out of him than coming in and getting is out of that.”
Between the Cards' two flurries, the Eagles nudged to within a pair at 5-3 on a double by Woods Frye and an RBI groundout from Ben Avent in the fifth.
Blake Campbell's home run created the seventh-inning drama for LCA.
“We went through a spell there,” Willard said. “I told them I'm really happy that we won, but we can't beat really, really good teams striking out 13 times.”
Eagles' hurlers Andrew Dixon and Brady McFarland each struck out six.
They weren't facing Scott Connty's best batting order. Brennan Liebenauer (hamstring) and Jacob Blair (illness, non-COVID) are heavy hitters for the Cards but aren't expected back until next week at the earliest.
SC traveled to Lexington Catholic on Thursday and has a scheduled road trip Saturday to Bourbon County.