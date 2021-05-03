One sputtering start in this weekend’s Dan Cummins Slugfest turned out to be a great place for the Scott County baseball team to rev up its engine. A second one, however, was a dead end.
SC stormed back from a six-run, second-inning deficit Friday night for a 15-12 victory over Somerset. In Saturday’s second installment, the Cardinals never recovered from Ryle’s outburst of eight runs in the top of the first inning and tumbled, 13-1, at Sutton Field.
Chase Grigsby and Paul Garner combined for seven RBI in the comeback victory. Zane Patton went 3-for-3 and scored four runs. Garner and Jaxon Saylor joined Patton as repeat hitters in the 10-hit attack.
After giving up five runs in the opening frame and another in the second, Scott County (8-9) stormed back with a total of 11 by the end of the third inning.
Ryle, coming off a resounding loss to Somerset in its Saturday morning opener, was far less forgiving. The Raiders saved ace Brayden Stewart for the Cardinals, and he struck out six while allowing only three hits over four innings. It ended after five due to the mercy rule.
Patton had one of the hits and SC’s only RBI in the contest. Grigsby, Saylor and Andrew Willhite added singles.
Walks by Willhite and Joseph Garrison set the table for SC’s two-out rally in the bottom of the second. Patton singled to load the bases before Grigsby was hit by a pitch to force home a run.
Campton Martin’s bouncer to the mound was mishandled for a second run. Luke Colvin then walked, and Garner was plunked to make it 6-4.
More wildness haunted Somerset in the third. Ethan Miracle and Garrison each took another pitch for the team. Saylor followed with a bunt single, and Patton’s base hit to right field cut the deficit to one. Grigsby tied it with an RBI groundout.
Somerset once again botched a Martin grounder to give SC the lead for good.
The Cards inflicted the remaining damage with two out on a two-run single by Garner, Willhite’s double, and a base hit from Miracle.
SC stretched the lead to 13-7 when Somerset dropped a fly ball off the bat of Colvin.
Consecutive singles by Saylor, Patton and Grigsby made it an eight-run margin in the fifth.
Stewart and Jacob Stone belted home runs for Ryle in Saturday’s rout. Nathan Reed was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. The Raiders waited out four walks against Connor Ramsey prior to Reed’s bases-clearing triple, his second hit of the first inning.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.