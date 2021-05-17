One out of four is better for a batting average than it is for a winning percentage.
When you’re a young team tired of losing close games and desperately trying to fan that flicking flame of confidence, though, sometimes that single victory on an otherwise rough weekend is just what the doctor ordered.
Hours after giving up separate leads of four and three runs in a 10-8, eight-inning home loss to Lexington Catholic on Friday evening, Scott County traveled north to Taylor Mill and blew out the Scott High Eagles, 10-1.
Trey Courtney pitched six strong innings for his second win of the season, allowing only three hits and one unearned run for the Cardinals (10-16). Courtney struck out three as SC snapped its longest winless skid of the spring at five.
“We realty needed a win,” SC coach Scott Willard said. “We did a lot better offensively (Friday) than we’ve been doing. We’ve just got to find a way to win games.”
Scott County served up four runs in the top of the second and six in the fifth for only its fourth double-digit run output of the season.
Zane Patton was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Campton Martin and Ethan Miracle each added two hits and combined to knock in five.
It was an important lead-in to a crucial week for the Cardinals, who travel Friday to Bryan Station with the No. 3 seed in the 42nd District playoffs at stake.
“As long as we keep an upbeat mentality, we can focus on getting to that game,” Willard said. “I should have Zane (pitching) on eight days’ rest going into that.”
SC nearly got itself a sweep on Saturday but gave up two runs in the top of the sixth and fell 4-3 to Mercer County in the afternoon installment.
Eighth-grader Jack Willhite was outstanding in his first varsity pitching start, scattering five hits and allowing only two earned runs before Joseph Garrison took over in the seventh.
The Cards landed Willhite a 3-2 lead in the third on an RBI single by Patton and a two-run double from Martin.
Isaac Milburn’s two-run blast to right field provided the margin in Lexington Catholic’s comeback win. Matthew Poe struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings of relief, allowing only two unearned runs while the Knights dug out of an early hole.
A two-out error allowed the Knights to score the tying run in the seventh. The Cards, meanwhile, failed to capitalize with runners on base in each of the final three frames.
“We didn’t get a run in the sixth, seventh and eighth when we had guys on base,” Willard said. “We’ve got to be able to get a bunt down. Just a lot of different things come into play if we get a guy on third.”
Paul Garner led the Cardinals with three hits, including a double. Aiden Lopez was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Patton provided two hits and drove in a run.
Garner’s double and Lopez single plated runs in the third to make it 6-2. Two innings later, after the Knights trimmed that gap to one, Patton’s RBI infield and an infield error stretched the margin back to 8-5.
Evan MacCallum went 4 1/3 innings and didn’t allow an earned run in perhaps his best start of the season.
“I thought Evan did really well,” Willard said. “We did some good things offensively. Now we just need to be able to finish the deal.”
SC was held to three hits — one each by Lopez, Miracle and Jacob Blair — in an 8-0 loss Thursday at Highlands.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.