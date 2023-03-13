Scott County baseball prepared for Monday's season-opener with authority, pounding out a pair of convincing exhibition wins last week.
The Cardinals clubbed the Collins Titans, 10-2, on Wednesday at Sutton Field before thrashing North Laurel, 22-3, on the road Saturday.
Justin Stevenson led the attack against Collins with two hits, a stolen base and two runs scored out of the leadoff spot for the Cards.
Shawn Rowe was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Tyler Robinson and Sebastian Arden each added a double for the Cards. Robinson knocked in a pair.
Jay Wilson and Connor Caudill both knocked in a run for the Cards, who took command with six runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Robinson and Asher Harrington each struck out five to lead a parade of five arms on the hill for SC. Robinson didn't allow a hit in his two innings of work, while Harrington was touched for only one unearned run.
Landon Whitson struck out three without surrendering a hit over 1 2/3 innings.
At North Laurel, Jack Willhite was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Wilson went 2-for-4, drove in one and scored another.
Arden, Brennan Liebenauer and Luke Valencia each delivered a double and combined to knock in seven runs.
Rowe and Paul Garner both had a hit, drew a combined seven walks and crossed the plate a total of nine times.
Garner and Willhite dealt two scoreless innings apiece and tallied eight of SC's 11 strikeouts. Arden and Rowe also saw time on the hill.
SC opens at home against Lexington Christian on Wednesday.
Great Crossing also got the spring off to a strong start, bouncing back from a 5-2 loss Monday at Christian Academy-Louisville with a 7-6 home win Thursday over Corbin.
Eight different Warhawks had a hit against the Redhounds. Dustin Hoffman, Matt Lacy, Ben Lacy, Cooper Anderson and Micah Mullins each had an RBI.
Matt Lacy's double and William Stollings' triple were the heavy hits on the evening.
Eight different Warhawk pitchers worked one inning and combined on a five-hitter. Brenton Alcorn struck out two of three batters he faced.
Nate Adkins and Chase Coulter knocked in runs for the Warhawks against CAL.
Great Crossing's home opener also is Wednesday against Tates Creek.