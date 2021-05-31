Tucked between its nail-biter last Monday against Scott County and its win-or-else district semifinal this Monday versus Frankfort, Great Crossing’s regular-season baseball finale Thursday night with Tates Creek had all the earmarks of a spring training game.
Eight pitchers made an appearance, five representing the Warhawks and none throwing more than two innings.
It also featured far less scoring for most of the evening than every other GC game this inaugural season. However, walks and errors opened the floodgates late in an 8-3 loss.
The most recent KHSAA champion, although almost a completely new-look outfit from two years ago, Tates Creek ripped open a 2-0 tussle with six runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Shut out on one hit by David Castleberry until his departure after four innings, GC (17-11) finally broke through with a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Zac Lyons and Seth Benner had RBIs for the Warhawks, who lost seven of 10 against an enhanced schedule down the stretch. Carson Walls went 2-for-2 with a run scored.
Isaac Tencza and Matthew Persinger each had a pair of hits for Tates Creek (13-18). Castleberry and Commodore relivers Carson Van Haaren and Andrew Gilliam combined for nine strikeouts.
It was only the fifth time this season that the Warhawks have been held to three or fewer runs. GC finished the regular season with a team batting average of .366.
Logan Adkins and Micah Mullins kept Tates Creek off the board through three innings, allowing only one hit. Mullins wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout to punctuate his relief frame.
Tates Creek scored its first two runs in unusual and eerily similar fashion, crossing the plate a split second before the third out in both the fourth (fielder’s choice) and fifth (delayed steal after a pickoff attempt).
Three hits and five walks inflicted the damage in the sixth. GC issued nine free passes on the night.
Drake Byrd walked, Colin Nicholson singled and Beniam Bond was hit a pitch to set up Benner’s sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Lyons drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh. Peyton Henderson, who also walked in the inning, scored the final run on a passed ball.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.