H.S. baseball: Extended stay, win for Scott County to close out spring break
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
With only sporadic offense in its arsenal through the first half of the high school baseball season, Scott County coach Scott Willard has repeatedly emphasized to the Cardinals that their pitching and defense need to be almost perfect for them to compete in the 42nd District.
Last week's spring trip to Vero Beach, Florida, was powerful evidence that SC has the wheeling-and-dealing part of that equation under control.
SC seniors Trey Courtney and Andrew Willhite twirled an extra-inning masterpiece Thursday, keeping Bullitt Central off-balance long enough for sophomore Jacob Blair to bash a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the top of the ninth and seal a 3-1 victory at Jackie Robinson Training Complex.
Scott County (6-10) gave up only five earned runs in 43 innings of work on the southern swing, a miniscule 0.81 ERA. The Cards split six games at Holman Stadium, winning the three in which they allowed one or zero runs.
Courtney, who was touched up for four runs in an inning at Franklin County in his only prior appearance, allowed only three hits and one unearned run over his six innings of work. He struck out four and issued only walk, Willhite gave up one hit in three scoreless frames with two strikeouts and no free passes.
Blair had three of Scott County's four hits in the curtain-closing victory. Willhite produced the other. SC was patient at the plate, drawing six walks — including a pair by Connor Ramsey — and aggressive on the bases with steals from Willhite, Ramsey and Paul Garner.
The Cards overcame four errors and a strong start from Grayson Reichert of Bullitt Central. Reichert gave up three hits and an unearned run while striking out three.
Shawn Rowe watched ball four from Cougars' reliever Marvin Nelson to start the ninth inning. Blair then fouled off a 2-2 pitch before ripping a ball to the right corner.
Nelson notched the next three outs, but the damage was done. Willhite got Blake Pedley to pop out to shortstop Luke Valencia, coaxed Cameron Thiel into a groundout to Ramsey at second and struck out Brady Bowlin looking to end it.
Scott County scored its initial run way back in the top of the first inning of a game delayed three hours due to midday thunderstorms. Willhite walked, and Garner reached base when Reichert mishandled his roller to the mound.
Bullitt Central caught Willhite stealing third, but Garner wound up there when he took second on his half of the double steal, then moved up on a passed ball. Jay Wilson followed with an RBI groundout.
Jordan Powell's one-out double led to the tying run in the Bullitt Central third. An errant throw trying to throw out Powell at third after a ground out allowed the equalizing tally.
Courtney retired the final two batters of that inning to start a string of six in a row.
The Cougars turned another double play in the fourth after Ramsey led off with a walk.
Blair singled to fire up the fifth, and after a fielder's choice, Valencia's sacrifice bunt moved the potential go-ahead run into scoring position. Reichert froze Willlhite on a called third strike to squirm away.
An error and a bunt single gave Bullitt Central a chance to break the tie in its half of the fifth, but Wilson threw out a would-be base thief before Courtney induced another inning-ending grounder.
Bullitt Central's third double play of the afternoon wiped out a hit batsman (Garner) in the sixth, Ramsey walked with two out but was left stranded.
A walk and a single with one out put Courtney on the ropes in his farewell frame. He struck out Pedley and got Shane Carnes on a pop to Ramsey at second.
Blair's one-out single and a balk gave SC a chance to win it in regulation. A pair of fly balls freed Bullitt Central from the seventh.
Besieged by double plays all day, SC turned the biggest one of all in the bottom of the seventh, with Landon Whitson flagging down a pop-up and finding Ramsey to bag a floating baserunner. Willhite then got Powell swinging to force extra innings.
Scott County hosts Bryan Station on Wednesday and travels to Lexington on Thursday for the district-opening series.
