While tying the bow on what is almost certainly an unprecedented week of pitching excellence in the city, Scott County baseball's senior ace Joseph Garrison took mound mania to a level that sent shock waves around the state.
Garrison hurled a perfect game against the fifth-ranked team in Kentucky, 42nd District rival Frederick Douglass, in a 3-0 takedown Tuesday night at Sutton Field.
“I always wanted it. I wanted it this year. Never gotten one before (at any level),” Garrison said. “That last inning, that scared me. That really scared me. I was about to freak.”
Heavy rain arrived just as Garrison prepared to face the upper third of a Frederick Douglass lineup replete with NCAA Division I athletes in the top of the seventh.
Andrew Willhite tracked down a fly ball deep into the right field corner off the bat of Jeremiah Lowe before Garrison notched his fifth strikeout of the night at University of Kentucky football commit Ty Bryant's expense.
Garrison missed high with his first two offerings to Leighton Harris, who has announced his intentions to play baseball at UK.
“It was slipping a lot,” Garrison said. “I had to keep changing out balls and just try to finish it out.”
The rain abated ever-so-slightly, and Harris watched two strikes before hitting a slow roller to Connor Ramsey at second base. Ramsey flipped to Jacob Blair for the final out, and Garrison threw his glove to the heavens as exuberant teammates converged from all sides.
Just in case the sky-juice hadn't soaked through his pinstriped uniform, Garrison was given a shower with the contents of seemingly every unattended water bottle in the dugout.
“We've had a lot of good pitchers around here, and I don't know if we've ever had a (seven-inning) perfect game,” SC coach Scott Willard said. “He just hit his spots and could throw multiple pitches for strikes.”
It's the third no-hitter by a Cardinal in a district game over the past five seasons. Jordan Fox (2017) and Cade McKee (2018) each threw one at Sayre. McKee's was a five-inning perfect game.
Since last Wednesday, every varsity baseball and softball team in the county has celebrated a no-hitter. Jacob Steele (Great Crossing baseball), Layne Ogle and Destiney Reed (combined for GC softball) and Ada Little (perfect game, SC softball) preceded Garrison.
Eleven outs were in the air and five more on the ground. Garrison struck out five while improving his record to 5-2 and lowering his ERA to 1.74.
An old-school pitcher by definition in a era where scouts and spectators are wowed by hard throwers, Garrison bluntly labeled his change-up as “crap” but said every other pitch in his repertoire worked beautifully.
“I was talking to people the night before saying I needed to get ahead of every batter,” Garrison said. “That was my goal with no walks, which I didn't walk anybody either, which I'm proud of.”
Scott County (10-19, 3-3) defeated a top-25 opponent for the fourth time this spring. Frederick Douglass (21-7, 5-2) recently knocked off No. 1 St. Xavier after the Louisville team swept Brother Rice of Chicago, ranked No. 6 in the nation.
Getting a lead – far from automatic for an SC roster that entered the night with a .208 batting average – provided a crucial confidence boost.
Blair and Luke Valencia each waited out a walk against previously undefeated Eastern Kentucky University signee Gavin Faulkner in the second inning to set the table for Sebastian Arden's two-run double off the left field wall.
Shawn Rowe advanced the runners on a hit-and-run groundout directly ahead of Arden's heroics.
“We hit enough,” Willard said. “Faulkner was a little wild there in one inning, and we got two runs off him. Just got some guys on, good at-bats in front of them. Sebastian had a good at-bat. Rowe had a good at-bat. Our younger guys are starting to come along and do some things.”
SC greeted reliever Braxton Burse with another two-out tally in the fourth.
Paul Garner reached the fence with a double but later was picked off and run down at third.
Valencia, who reached base in all three of his plate appearances, kept the inning alive with a walk and steal of second, and Rowe pushed him home with a single to center.
“It was very important,” Garrison said of the lead. “I would have preferred a 4-0 lead just in case of a grand slam maybe, but I'm glad.”
There were few anxious moments from there, although Arden, Valencia and Ramsey all made key plays to retire the fleet-footed Broncos at first base.
A failed squeeze bunt short-circuited a rally in the bottom of the sixth that could have given Garrison more breathing room.
In the aftermath of mercy-rule losses to Anderson County and Lexington Christian late last week, SC's longtime leader reminded the Cards of their track record against touted foes.
“I told the guys yesterday the two teams we played from Virginia (on spring break in Vero Beach, Florida), they're the best teams we've played all year,” Willard said. “They have multiple D1 players, and we got beat 5-3 and 4-3. I told our guys if we could somehow bring those games back, those games that we played in Florida are good enough to beat anybody in our district.”
SC still has a mathematical chance to finish in a first-place, four-team logjam atop the district. That would require a laundry list of results to fall the Cards' way, not the least of which is a series sweep when they travel Wednesday to face the Broncos.
The Cardinals are 4-0 at home in the brief rivalry and own a 6-1 record against the Broncos overall.
“We just take it serious when it really counts, and we need to do that every game, not just ranked teams or district games,” Garrison said. “But I have really good confidence in us, really big.”
For now, Willard is satisfied to celebrate one of his most dedicated players.
“I'm just real happy for Joe. He's done his job every time,” Willard said. “Nobody really sees, like we would practice and he would go in the weight room. I'd be eating at Mi Casita or something and he'd be at Elite (Fitness) working out. He had a good night, but it's a culmination of all the hard work he's done over the past two or three years. It really paid off.”