Great Crossing baseball has reached the point in its inaugural season when strength of schedule is more crucial to its development than filling the bank with fool’s gold.
Losses to host Apollo, 9-3, and top-five McCracken County, 8-3, at a Saturday triangle in Owensboro were part of that plan as the Warhawks ramp up for the type of opponents they’re likely to encounter in the 11th Region playoffs.
The defeats marked the third and fourth in the past five games for GC (15-8), which was held well below its average of 10 runs per game.
Seth Benner went 3-for-3, all doubles, in the opener against Apollo (19-7). Grant Stewart was 2-for-3. Both knocked in a run.
GC reliever Jacob Steele inherited a 4-0 deficit in the bottom of the third and allowed only two hits and no earned runs for the duration. Five errors haunted the Warhawks.
Two-baggers by Zac Lyons and Benner trimmed the gap to 5-3 in the top of the fifth, but two errors and a walk set the table for an RBI single and a pair of sacrifice flies in the bottom of the frame.
Perennial state title contender McCracken County (22-5) was in a foul mood after having a 12-game winning streak snapped by Owensboro Catholic on Friday night.
GC jumped out on singles by Lyons, Benner and Peyton Harris, the latter producing a run in the top of the first. But four walks and an error led to two in immediate reply from the Mustangs.
Two more free passes and a wild pitch cluttered a three-run second inning.
Harris (2-for-3) was GC’s lone repeat offender. Carson Walls joined Benner and Lyons with the only additional hit for the Warhawks.
Austin Meade supplied 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief to minimize the damage.
