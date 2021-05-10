After breezing through its district and having more than its fair share of games canceled due to foul weather, Great Crossing needed a flurry of close contests and a side dish of adversity against diverse opponents.
GC found that over that weekend, sweeping a trio of toughies in a 24-hour window to walk away with the title from its inaugural Warhawk Classic.
One-run wins over Green County, 5-4 on Friday night, and Williamstown, 7-6 in nine innings Saturday morning, set the tone for an 8-3 victory against Bardstown in the de facto championship game.
“They battled and competed all the way through,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “I told the guys whenever you fight from behind so much, it takes a lot out of you. But to overcome that so many times is pretty good.”
Williamstown was the least imposing opponent on paper, but GC (14-4) needed three separate rallies to tie the game before a leadoff triple by Seth Benner set up winning pitcher Jacob Tirlea’s walk-off single to right field on a full count in the second extra frame.
“I really was just looking for anything on the ground,” Tirlea said. “I knew I could put it past them and get a job done. Sometimes Seth will come up and hit a home run and clear the bases. That’s no fun.”
Tirlea, the fourth GC pitcher, struck out five to tiptoe around two hits in his two scoreless innings of relief. He also went 2-for-5 with a double on the way to tournament MVP honors.
“They wanted it, and they had good approaches at the plate,” Stratton said.
“We were kind of up-and-down with that. I don’t know if it was the early start or what, but we weren’t our normal self at times.”
Trailing 6-4 entering the bottom of the sixth, GC tightened the gap to one on a leadoff double from Aidan Foster and RBI single by Zac Lyons.
There were two outs and empty bases in the seventh before Drake Byrd singled, stole second and scored on Grant Stewart’s double to left center to tie it at six.
Benner was 3-for-5 with two RBI to lead Great Crossing’s 12-hit attack. Beniam Bond joined Tirlea as a repeat hitter.
Green County grabbed a modest 1-0 lead in the tournament opener before GC tied it in the third with the help of an error, then scored three in the fourth on consecutive doubles by Stewart and Foster.
The Dragons rallied with two runs in the seventh and put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position before Cole Traylor coaxed two consecutive groundballs to end it.
“It was good to see how we dealt with it,” Stratton said. “I don’t know if I needed one like that, but they needed one like that for sure.”
Traylor collected his fifth consecutive complete-game win. He struck out six and walked only one, scattering five hits. Two of the runs were unearned in occasional rain. The senior pitcher’s pace fit the breezy conditions.
“One inning I came out and it was raining hard, and I think we got three up, three down that inning,” Traylor said. “We really needed that win after taking two losses last Saturday. We haven’t played very many close games.”
Stewart and Peyton Harris went 2-for-3 to lead GC at that plate, although Stewart’s highlight was a high, leaping grab of a line drive at shortstop to keep Green County off the board in the top of the first.
Patience and small-ball tactics kept Bardstown afloat in the finale. The Tigers forced the sophomore tandem of Micah Mullins and Caleb Morrison into 162 pitches.
Morrison struck out three in 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief. Mullins allowed only two unearned runs despite walking nine. GC’s pitchers combined for seven strikeouts.
“We’ve got some younger guys that are gonna have to step up,” Stratton said. “Caleb came in and did a really nice job for us. Micah threw well. His pitch count just got up.”
They gained breathing room when Great Crossing ripped open a 4-3 game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Harris was hit by a pitch, Byrd doubled and Stewart singled ahead of a two-run triple by Foster, who completed his circuit of the bases when the Tigers’ throw to third sailed over the fence.
“He’s starting to understand that they’re throwing him away, so he’s going after that outside pitch and driving it into the gap,” Stratton said of Foster.
Bond, Foster and Nicholson each had two of the Warhawks’ 11 hits. Lyons matched Foster with two RBI.
