H.S. baseball: GC heavy hitters Stewart, Mullins lead another Saturday sweep
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Maybe the Great Crossing baseball team will petition to play all its games in doubleheaders on windy Saturday afternoons in the mountains.
The Warhawks are undefeated in two such scenarios after rolling Rockcastle County, 18-0, and handling host and reigning 13th Region champion Whitley County, 10-5, over the weekend.
Grant Stewart and Micah Mullins each had a monster trip to lead the Warhawks (4-2).
Stewart slugged two home runs, including a grand slam, against the Rockets and took the Colonels deep again in the encore. He also played a slick shortstop, starting a double play in each game.
Mullins started the day by going 4-for-4 in only three innings versus Rockcastle, including two doubles, a triple and three runs scored. He matched Stewart with six RBI. He was 3-for-5 with a double and crossed the plate twice in the nightcap.
GC banged out a total of 23 hits, while four Warhawk pitchers combined to allow only seven on the day.
The initial blast by Stewart provided all of Great Crossing's runs in the top of the first against Rockcastle County. Mullins singled, Pilot Lukacsko reached on an error and Peyton Harris was hit by a pitch ahead of Stewart's tip to the left.
A 10-run outburst in the second featured a two-run clout from Stewart, who entered the game with two previous varsity home runs, one in last weekend's sweep of Lexington Christian and Corbin.
Matt Lacy, Mullins and Carson Walls all ripped doubles, and Lukacsko and Harris followed with singles before Stewart's shot made it 10-0.
Three of the next four Warhawk batters were hit by a pitch before Mullins cleared the bases with a three-bagger to right. Mullins scored to cap the inning when the Rockets mishandled Walls' grounder.
That left the Warhawks one run away from the three-inning mercy rule threshold of a 15-run margin, and they flourished with four more, all with two out in the third. Jacob Steele and Mason Wiley produced RBI singles. Mullins belted a two-run double.
Nathan Beaven worked the first two innings for his second victory of the season. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one. Stewart, Lacy and Steele turned a double play to erase Rockcastle's lone hit of the day by Landon Dillingham and end the second inning.
Aiden Schorsch worked a perfect final frame in relief.
GC drew first blood in round two when Harris tripled and courtesy runner Peyton Mullannix scored on a passed ball to highlight the Warhawks' first raps.
Steele squirmed out of s bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning by getting a ground ball to Nate Adkins at third base.
A wild pitch and an error furnished a 2-1 lead for the Colonels in the second, and the Warhawks left three aboard an inning later, but Stewart's solo smash tied it to lead off the fourth.
Drake Byrd then reached on an error and stole second before scoring on a two-out single from Wiley for a 3-2 lead.
Caden Petrey's double pulled Whitley County even in its half of the fourth, but GC immediately answered with two. Harris' double with two out and the bases empty, followed by a pair of walks (including an intentional pass of Stewart) set the table for two runs on an unsuccessful fielder's choice off the bat of the Steele.
GC padded that advantage with three runs in the sixth. Mullins and Adkins sandwiched singles between a pair of Whitley County errors, scoring two on the second, a mishandled bunt from Lukacsko.
Steele worked the final 3 1/3 innings to pick up the win. He struck out three.
