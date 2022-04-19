H.S. baseball: GC rallies twice, outlasts Anderson
It was a microcosm of the roller-coaster season so far, but wins won't get much wilder than the one Great Crossing baseball celebrated Saturday afternoon.
The Warhawks rallied from a five-run deficit not once but twice, walking off with a 12-11 victory over Anderson County in the first half of a split doubleheader at home.
Whitley County exacted revenge for an early-season GC victory in a similar weekend event down in Williamsburg, taking a 12-6 decision in the nightcap.
GC scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings of game one to erase a 5-0 Anderson lead.
The Bearcats snapped back with six runs to sink their teeth into a tenuous 11-6 advantage, but the Warhawks answered with four before tying it with a single tally and winning it in the seventh.
Brennan Liebenauer walked on a 3-2 pitch to trigger the final flourish. He took second on a botched pickoff throw, persuading Anderson County (10-11) to intentionally walk Pilot Lukacsko.
When a passed ball moved up both runners, the Bearcats issued an intentional pass to Peyton Harris and set up a force play at any base. A passed ball rendered that meaningless and allowed Liebenauer to score the winning run.
It was the fourth trip across home plate in the game for Liebenauer, who went 3-for-4 and stole three bases. Lukacsko belted a double and a triple and knocked in four runs.
Harris was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Micah Mullins also had two hits, including a double, while Grant Stewart and Matt Lacy contributed RBI doubles to GC's 14-hit barrage.
Great Crossing stayed aggressive after falling into the early hole, with Harris, Mullins, Carson Walls and Mason Wiley adding thefts to Liebenauer's hat trick.
Consecutive hits from Liebenauer, Lukacsko and Harris, highlighted by Lukacsko's three-bagger into the gap in left center, built the foundation in the three-run third. GC also scored a run with two out when Anderson County booted Lacy's grounder.
Walls, Matt Lacy and Ben Lacy turned a double play to carry that momentum into the fourth, and GC grabbed the lead in the bottom of the inning thanks to singles by Walls, Liebenauer, Harris and a tiebreaking double from Stewart.
Two hit batsmen and two walks set the table for the Bearcats' loud response. Cameron Jones and Brayden O'Bryan singled to punctuate the rally.
But the Warhawks wouldn't be denied. Matt Lacy walked and Wiley and Liebanauer singled, leading to Lukacsko's bases-clearing double to make it 11-9. Harris followed with another double to get GC within a run.
Jacob Steele worked a 1-2-3 sixth, and the Warhawks tied it on doubles by Mullins and Ben Lacy.
Great Crossing struck out only once against four Anderson County pitchers. Steele struck out a pair in his three innings of relief to pick up the win.
Revenge-minded Whitley County took advantage of five unearned runs in the second game. The Colonels never trailed after scoring three runs in the top of the second to erase the Warhawks' early 2-0 edge.
Whitley filled every box thereafter, including two runs in every inning from the fourth through seventh.
The teams combined for 31 hits, with 16 of those belonging to GC (9-8). Mullins went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Liebenauer, Harris and Steele each were 2-for-4. Every starter had at least one base knock for the Warhawks, although doubles by Harris and Lukacsko were the only extra-base efforts.
