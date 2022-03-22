H.S. baseball: GC routs No. 7 LCA as part of Saturday sweep
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
What's the best way to bounce back from a frustrating loss to your neighborhood rival and salvage the opening week of the high school baseball season?
Try a signature win, followed by the completion of a doubleheader sweep on for size.
Great Crossing grabbed arguably the biggest victory in the brief history of its program with a 16-5, mercy-rule verdict on a neutral field against No. 7 Lexington Christian Academy, followed by a 5-4 nail-biter over host Corbin to cap a cold, blustery Saturday.
Peyton Harris was a combined 5-for-7 at the plate for Great Crossing (2-1), which pounded out 23 hits on the afternoon.
Pilot Lukacsko joined Harris with two hits against Corbin, while Grant Stewart, Nate Adkins, Micah Mullins and Mason Wiley were fellow repeat offenders in the rout of highly regarded LCA.
Mullins and Harris each had four RBI against LCA, whom GC never trailed after scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. The Warhawks added five in the second and ripped it open with seven in the sixth.
Nate Beaven and Jacob Steele each notched their first varsity pitching victories to help Great Crossing bounce back from a 10-3 loss at Scott County in its season-opener.
Adkins walked and Harris singled ahead of Stewart's two-run double to get GC started against LCA (1-2-1). Stewart later scored when the Eagles booted a ground ball by Carson Walls.
Lexington Christian countered with two in the bottom of the first. Beaven secured a fielder's choice to strand a pair of runners, however, and Great Crossing hustled back to work.
Wiley's double set the table in the second, when GC scored all its runs with two out. After an error allowed the first Warhawk to score, Harris hammered a two-run triple, followed by Stewart's two-run blast over the left field fence.
Beaven escaped another mild jam and left a pair of Eagles aboard in the bottom of the second before striking out the side in the third. He fanned six over his four innings of work, scattering five hits while walking two.
GC stretched the lead to 9-2 in the fourth when Drake Byrd singled and later scored just ahead of an inning-ending double play.
Nate Adkins' leadoff single and LCA's fourth error of the afternoon led to Harris' second three-bagger of the contest.
The Warhawks again piled up five more runs with two out to surpass the run-rule threshold with plenty of wiggle room. Consecutive hits by Walls and Mullins, a walk from Steele, an RBI double by Wiley and Adkins' two-run single inflicted the damage.
LCA's Will Nichols belted a three-run homer in reply, all unearned runs, before Adkins struck out Sean Stafford.
Game two took an anxious turn when Cameron Combs' two-run double cut the Warhawks' lead to a single run in the bottom of the seventh.
Combs wound up at third on a wild pitch. Steele struck out Mikey Neal for the second out prior to Jacob Baker's walk. Baker then took second by defensive indifference to put the potential winning run in scoring position, but Steele put out the fire with another strikeout.
Steele fanned six in his three-inning relief stint, matching Logan Adkins' total in his first start of the season. Adkins allowed only one hit and unearned run while walking four in four frames.
Down 2-0, the Warhawks' trend of two-out shenanigans continued in the top of the third. Back-to-back singles by Lukacsko and Harris put GC on the board.
It stayed 2-1 until the sixth, when Harris led off with a walk and Stewart followed with a single to center and put runners at the corners. Byrd ripped a double to right and put the Warhawks in front. Matt Lacy's RBI groundout made it 4-2.
Great Crossing's home opener against West Jessamine is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
