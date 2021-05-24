There’s a good chance it took Eminence longer to make the bus trip to Great Crossing late Friday afternoon than the Warhawks needed to whitewash the Warriors, 15-0.
Four innings were sufficient for GC’s sixth mercy-rule win of the season and Eminence’s seventh loss by that saving grace.
“It was good for us,” Great Crossing coach Greg Stratton said. “They’re a young team, but they wanted to come and play. Nothing wrong with that.”
Great Crossing (17-9) amassed double-digit runs for the third consecutive game and the 14th time in its inaugural season.
Eight different players provided the Warhawks’ eight hits. GC also took full advantage of five walks and five errors with the help of eight stolen bases.
“We came out, jumped on them right away. Their first (pitcher) struggled somewhat. We hit everything pretty much that he threw up there. A couple errors helped here and there,” Stratton said. “They brought in another kid who threw a little better, more hitting speed, and we jumped all over him and ran the bases well.”
Two young pitchers combined on the one-hit shutout, the staff’s third goose egg of the spring. Logan Adkins went three innings and struck out five. Jacob Steele worked a 1-2-3 fourth.
GC scored five runs in the first innings, seven in the third, and reached the 15-run early exit margin with three in the fourth.
Beniam Bond, Seth Benner and Drake Byrd each knocked in two runs. Bond’s pair gave him nine RBI on the week.
“He makes the adjustments. He got fooled on one pitch tonight, but he came right back on the next one and just drilled it to the gap,” Stratton said of Bond. “If he’s going, it pretty much drives this team, he and Seth.”
Zac Lyons and Bond drew walks to fuel GC’s five-run first. After courtesy runner Mason Wiley scored on a wild pitch, Benner banged an RBI single.
An error and another wild pitch preceded Peyton Harris’ RBI single to make it 4-0 before the initial out. Byrd’s line drive plated another run.
Jacob Tirlea doubled and advanced home on a pair of passed balls to start the third.
Walks and errors caused most of the commotion, although Aidan Foster belted a double and Bond an RBI single.
Carson Walls’ double set the table for an RBI groundout by Peyton Henderson in the fourth. A hit by Wiley, followed by Colin Nicholson making the route on multiple outfield errors, hastened the ending.
And with that, all eyes turned to Monday’s first-ever Battle of the Birds against Scott County. GC’s 11 seniors previous;y played for SC, where Stratton was a longtime assistant coach.
“We originally had it the first week of the season. Then when we had to move everything back a week (due to COVID-19 delays), we had to put it at the end,” Stratton said. “It’s going to be better weather and a great crowd. It’s going to be a good atmosphere.”
