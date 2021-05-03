If the 11-game winning streak by Great Crossing baseball had the makings of a scrumptious sandwich, Mercer County provided the stale bread.
One month to the day of their last loss on the diamond, a frosty, run-rule verdict at home against the Titans, the Warhawks once again were snakebit by Mercer County.
That said, Saturday’s 6-5, walk-off loss on a neutral field in Lawrenceburg is easily placed in context as an example of how far GC has evolved.
The Warhawks recovered from a dreadful bottom of the fifthinning in which it surrendered five runs to tie it with three in the top of the sixth.
Mercer County had the final cracks and last word, however, using a single, sacrifice bunt and error to push across the winning run in the seventh.
Great Crossing couldn’t keep pace with host Anderson County in the second segment of the sun-drenched doubleheader, dropping a 16-8 verdict.
On Friday night, GC ripped Frankfort, 13-1, to complete its undefeated regular season in the 41st District.
Wielding a lofty .412 batting average entering the day, GC was held to three hits in the opener — singles by Zac Lyons, Aidan Foster and Drake Byrd.
Sophomore right-hander Micah Mullins carried a no-hitter and a 2-0 lead into the fifth before Mercer County’s Brycen Goodlett reached on an infield single.
Mullins next notched his eighth strikeout, but the Titans drew three walks and a hit by pitch to pull even at two.
GC brought in ace Cole Traylor and used a fielder’s choice to register the second out. An inside pitch struck Caleb Purdom and put Mercer in front.
Sammy Berger followed with the big shot, a two-run single.
Foster and Byrd christened the Warhawks’ rally with singles. Grant Stewart and Carson Walls drew consecutive walks to make it 5-3.
Colin Nicholson’s RBI on a fielder’s choice cut further into the deficit, and Lyons pulled GC even with a sacrifice fly. Peyton Harris then walked and Seth Benner was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but a fly to center stranded the trio.
GC’s Jacob Tirlea and Mercer County’s Landon McGinnis each spun a 1-2-3 inning of relief before the Titans slammed the door.
The Warhawks returned to form with 14 hits in the secondcontest.
Again, they rallied, scoring two runs to tie the Bearcats at seven inthe bottom of the fifth.
Anderson County pounded on short-staffed Great Crossing for eight runs in the sixth — fueled by three walks, a hit batsman and an error — to put it away.
Lyons and Harris each went 3-for-4 to lead the Warhawks.Harris drove in a pair of runs. Tirlea, Benner and Nicholson all were repeat hitters.
Tirlea, Stewart and Beniam Bond tallied two RBI apiece.
Anderson County led 5-0 in the third before Great Crossing rallied to within a single run. Tirlea’s RBI double and a two-run single by Harris provided the bulk of that offense.
After the Bearcats scored two in the fourth, the Warhawks used singles by Foster and Nicholson and a groundout by Bond to get one back.
Foster pitched a scoreless top of the fifth.
Tirlea and Harris again started a rally with base hits, scoring to the game when Anderson County booted Stewart’s grounder.
GC (11-4 overall, 6-0 district) stomped Frankfort for the second time this week to the tune of 15 hits, three each by Faherty, Benner and Harris.
Faherty cranked a double and a triple and drove in four runs.Zac Lyons went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Stewart also supplied two hits.
Logan Adkins hurled five shutout innings, allowing only one hit. He struck out four. Jacob Steele threw the final frame.
