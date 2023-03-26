Sometimes two runs are enough, after all.
Great Crossing saw that modest lead slip away in the late innings of its baseball season-opener last week at home against Tates Creek.
On the road Monday at Louisville Eastern, GC jumped out to the same advantage in the top of the first inning. This time, the Warhawks made it hold up for a 2-1 victory over the Eagles.
Logan Adkins, Myles Lawrence and Nate Adkins saw to that. GC's pitching trip combined on a three-hitter with nine strikeouts against only three walks.
Great Crossing (1-1) took advantage of Micah Mullins' RBI single and Nate Adkins' bases-loaded walk in its opening frame.
Jake Lind's leadoff triple and delayed steal of home halved that lead in the bottom of the first, but Eastern (3-4) never pushed another runner past second base.
Dustin Hoffman, Matt Lacy, Chase Coulter, Peyton Mullannix and Zach Morris joined Mullins in the Warhawks' six-hit attack. Singles by Brady Gossett and Brayden Nettles were the only additional hits for the Eagles.
Logan Adkins struck out four in his start before giving way to Lawrence, who threw three shutout innings and allowed one hit, striking out two. Nate Adkins struck out the side to slam the door after Ethan Carroll reached on an error to pit the potential tying run aboard in the seventh.
Hoffman singled to center field to launch the quick start for Great Crossing. Eastern booted a ground ball off the bat of Lacy to put two on with nobody out.
Mullins knocked a 3-2 offering to left, plating Hoffman to break the ice for the Warhawks. Eastern starter Landon Waugh plunked Coulter to load the bases before Adkins watched another payoff pitch for ball four to push home the second run.
Waugh, the first of four Eastern pitchers, struck out Mullannix, Ben Lacy and Drake Byrd in order to limit the damage. He fanned eight in all in three innings of work.
Lind's three-bagger led to a walk by Waugh before Logan Adkins settled down with a strikeout and a pop to shortstop Matt Lacy.
After pinch runner Tyler Northcut teamed up with Ling for the double steal, Adkins preserved the lead by coaxing Evan Chandler into a fly ball to Byrd in right field.
Eastern threatened again in the second when Carson Shee walked and Nettles singled, both with one out. Adkins struck out Mark Harmon looking, and catcher Morris' pickoff throw nailed Shee at second to close that chapter.
A walk by Nate Adkins and Mullannix's single gave GC an identical opportunity with one out in the third, but Waugh retired the next two on strikes to end his evening with a flourish.
Hoffman reached on an error in the fourth but was caught stealing, and GC couldn't capitalize on Matt Lacy's two-out hit.
The Warhawks also stranded two in scoring position in the fifth after Morris singled and Hoffman walked.
Lawrence worked spotless fourth and fifth innings before Gossett christened the Eastern sixth with a single to right. Ethan Elmore's sacrifice bunt put the potential tying run in scoring position, but Lawrence lured a fly ball to center and grounder to short for the escape.