More at-bats ended with a base hit than not for Great Crossing baseball Tuesday night, but no outcome was more appropriate than when the Warhawks belted one into an outfield gap for extra bases.
The Cumberland Gap, perhaps even the Grand Canyon, would be an apt depiction of the space between the Warhawks and the rest of the 41st District pack. GC clinched the regular-season title Tuesday with a 16-1 stomping of Frankfort that didn’t require even three full innings.
GC (10-2, 5-0 district) crossed the plate a dozen times in the bottom of the third to trigger the early mercy rule. The Warhawks have shellacked their capital city foes by a 71-12 aggregate.
They’ll have another game Friday against Frankfort, then whatever is the most favorable draw to start the playoff in late May. One win there would send GC to regions in its inaugural season.
“It’s cool, especially for our first year out here. It feels good taking control of the district,” said senior center fielder Jake Faherty, who was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI.
Seth Benner started the onslaught with a three-run bomb, the fifth home run of his senior campaign, in the bottom of the first.
Frankfort (7-7, 2-3) otherwise pitched around Benner but paid the toll to Zac Lyons (2-for-2, triple), Aidan Foster (2-for-2, two RBI) and Faherty.
Factoring in six walks, GC went a tidy 9-for-16 at the plate, increasing its team batting average to an unthinkable .412. Benner (.541) and Faherty (.484) lead the charge.
“I just told ‘em we needed to come out right away, set the tone, let everybody know that we’re the best team around and do what we’ve been doing consistently lately,” Stratton said. “I couldn’t ask for anymore. They do everything that I ask them to do and then some.”
Cole Traylor logged his fourth complete-game victory of Great Crossing’s 10-game winning streak. He allowed only one hit, struck out six and did not issue a walk. The Panthers’ lone run was unearned, resulting from a pair of second-inning errors.
Lyons singled and Beniam Bond was hit by a pitch ahead of Benner’s blast. Foster walked to lead off the second and waited out a two-out triple by Lyons for a 4-1 lead in the second.
“We’ve kept it going. Everybody’s hitting, getting on base, getting the RBIs. It’s just good all the way through,” Faherty said. “We come out and practice hard every day, and it translates to the field.”
Traylor struck out the side before his team went bonkers with the bats in the bottom of the third.
Faherty, Peyton Harris, Foster and Grant Stewart lit the fuse with consecutive singles. Great Crossing later drew four straight walks to preface a towering two-bagger from Faherty down the right field line.
“Driving the baseball the other way and being aggressive on the basepaths. That’s us. When we do that and have guys who can put the bat on the ball, it makes it that much more fun,” Stratton said.
“That’s what we work on is gap to gap, getting guys on base, moving the runners over, bunting, playing that small ball. If we can do that effectively, we’re gonna be OK.”
