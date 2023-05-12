Two for one deal

Ben Lacy of Great Crossing completes an unassisted double play at first beating Scott County's Luke Valencia to first base as Brennan Liebenauer expresses the Cardinals' frustration in the on-deck circle at the end of the sixth inning Tuesday night.

 Kal Oakes
Great Crossing lined up for the traditional handshake with Scott County, gathered briefly in left field for a post-game huddle, then made a beeline to the locker room behind its baseball dugout.
 

