Great Crossing lined up for the traditional handshake with Scott County, gathered briefly in left field for a post-game huddle, then made a beeline to the locker room behind its baseball dugout.
There the Warhawks locked the doors and let out a collective, cathartic, 30-second yell, out of sight from their parents, from their fans, from everybody.
Since the launch of its program, GC has celebrated three winning seasons and is the two-time defending 41st District champion. What the Warhawks hadn't done was beat the Cardinals, and they were well aware the whispers of “yeah, but” and “little brother” would persist like a horsefly around their caps.
That whisper and that buzz are no more. The song of the baby birds was loud and proud after a 1-0, walk-off triumph Tuesday evening, achieved in unlikely but unforgettable fashion.
GC (19-12) won despite being no-hit by SC (18-14) and its electric sophomore southpaw, Jack Willhite.
“This means the world to me,” said senior first baseman Ben Lacy, whose unassisted double play shut down Scott County's prime scoring opportunity in the sixth inning. “This is the third year, and we finally got it done. I couldn't be more proud of this team and how they fought out there.”
Lacy's twin brother, Matt, put a bat on the ball in the seventh and vaulted Great Crossing over the top.
The rally began with a bizarre twist: Great Crossing reached base on catcher's interference for the second time in the game when Peyton Mullannix's swing caught a piece of Jay Wilson's mitt.
“Some of it might be my fault,” SC coach Scott Willard said. “I'd been getting on Jay a bit about getting up underneath the hitter, because I thought we were losing too many pitches back. So put that on me.”
Willhite and Wilson then seemingly had Mullannix — who was nursing bruised ribs after a collision with the fence earlier in the game — picked off at first base.
Caught leaning away on a snap throw to first, Mullannix took off and slid in safely when a secondary throw sailed wide of the bag.
Seeing his player slow to get off the ground, GC coach Greg Stratton had the luxury of a three-year, two-sport starter, Drake Byrd, ready to pinch run.
“He's smart, knows what to do and got a good secondary lead out there,” Stratton said. “Those are the little things you've got to do to win these games. This was a regional championship style game. You've gotta find a way to win it.”
After watching Willhite strike out Micah Mullins and Brenton Alcorn to hit double digits in that category, Matt Lacy took the next offering for a ball before hit a slow roller to Sebastian Arden at shortstop.
Despite a foot injury that has hobbled him for the past week, Lacy hustled down the line quickly enough that Arden had to hurry the throw.
It arrived in the dirt and deflected off the back of first baseman Landon Whitson's glove. Never shifting gears after he rounded third, Byrd crossed the plate standing up.
“He beat me with his curveball the past two at bats, so I was thinking put a ball up the middle, and that was what happened,” Matt Lacy said. “We obviously didn't hit him too well. We only scored one. But we saw really good stuff. Jack is just a great pitcher overall.”
Willhite extended his streak of no-hit innings to 13 in his past two starts and reduced his ERA to 0.88. He struck out 10, hit one batter and was victimized by the unearned run in the final frame.
Full credit for Willhite’s first career no-hitter not being enough for the win goes to Great Crossing junior Nate Adkins, whose three-hit shutout featured two strikeouts, one walk and an economical 76 pitches.
“I was just trying to throw strikes, locate my curve ball, keep my two-seam in,” Adkins said. “Sometimes with the low ball, I was keeping it up and they were hitting it, but I came right back.”
The first four full innings took only 45 minutes of real time, in part because Adkins achieved a fate rarer at all levels of baseball than even a no-hitter: Three pitches, three outs in the Scott County second.
Adkins worked around Wilson's two-out single followed by a balk in the first and sat down the next nine Cardinals. Willhite didn't allow a base runner until he plunked Chase Coulter with one away in the third, and he backed that up by dismissing seven consecutive Warhawks.
“About the fourth inning I said this was one of those games we've got to scratch off a run somehow. He's one of the best pitchers in the region. You've got to do something to disrupt him,” Stratton said. “It's one of those things where it comes down to the mishaps. He's not gonna walk many, and Nate's not gonna walk many. It was just a battle out there. You've got to do it any way you can.”
Two SC threats went by the boards prior to GC's game-winning sequence.
In the fifth, Brennan Liebenauer reached on an error and Justin Stevenson singled before Paul Garner bounced to Chase Coulter, who won the foot race to third base for a force play to douse the rally.
Back-to-back Warhawk miscues put courtesy runner Colt Fields at third and Shawn Rowe on second with one out in the sixth. That prompted Stratton to intentionally walk Luke Valencia in hopes of a double play.
It materialized, but not in traditional, room-service ground ball fashion. Tyler Robinson smashed an outside pitch down the first base line, where Ben Lacy's backhand stab already had him leaning toward the base for the game-saving, two-for-one transaction.
“We had a rough inning there. I was playing up, because we had bases loaded,” Lacy said. “I was looking to make a play at home, and he hit a shot right at me. I just stuck my glove out there and caught it. Then I heard everybody yelling 'one,' and I looked behind me and knew I was getting back to the base as fast as I could.”
“Nate made a good pitch on that too, outside, and he just stuck his bat out there, which is really what you've gotta do,” Stratton added. “We got a break there. We've been getting on the wrong end of those, but we'll take it while we can.”
Zach Morris watched a 3-2 pitch for a two-out walk in the sixth, and courtesy runner Boom Fryman advanced on a wild pitch to put GC in scoring position for the first time.
Willhite got Adkins on a pop out to Whitson and sent it scoreless to the fateful seventh.
“What else can you ask from your pitcher but to throw a seven-inning no-hitter? And Nate Adkins threw really good,” Willard said. “Robinson hit three balls on the button and had nothing to show for it. That's just baseball.
“When you get guys on base a couple times, you've got to somehow find a way to get 'em in.”
Coulter elevated at the hot corner to whisk away a line drive by Liebenauer for the first out of the Scott County seventh.
Lacy handled a slow roller from Whitson down the first base side, and Morris chased down a bunt from Stevenson behind the plate to punctuate Adkins' gem.
“He's been psyched for that for two days,” Stratton said of Adkins, who worked only 21 innings and made one prior start all season. “He's wanting to be a starter too instead of a closer, so that right there tells what he can do. One thing Nate has shown ever since he was an eighth-grader is he's not scared. He goes out there and just battles.”
Adkins threw only the third seven-inning, complete-game shutout in GC's short history, joining Aidan Schorsch and Caleb Morrison.
Rowe added a fourth-inning single for Scott County, which won the two previous meetings by margins of 8-6 and 10-3.
“The way Nate pitched was nothing short of amazing. I had confidence in the team from the beginning. I knew we could do it. (The double play) really gave us a boost. We came in here fired up,” Ben Lacy said.
“We knew coming into the game that he was one of the best pitchers we're going to see all year. We see a first pitch fastball, and if it's there, we crush it. We swung the bat really well, We didn't have any hits, but we hit it. We just hit it right to 'em.”
Both teams will play in the No. 2 vs. No. 3 semifinal next week in their respective tournaments — Great Crossing in the 41st, Scott County in the 42nd.
And yes, depending upon how those shake out, there's a chance the Warhawks and Cardinals could meet again in the 11th Region playoffs.
If not, bragging rights again will be a year-long phenomenon.
“It means a lot,” Adkins said. “The program is getting better and better every year. We've just to keep up with what we're doing.”
“The first year it was somewhat like this,” added Matt Lacy. “I think they took it away in the last inning. Last year was not our best, but I'm super proud of this team for fighting right now. That's all.”