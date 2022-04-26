H.S. baseball: Great Crossing pays back Franklin County in another pitcher's duel
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Losing to Western Hills a week ago, one night after beating the Wolverines in resounding fashion, was an object lesson for Great Crossing about one of the great realities of baseball.
“I think it's just realizing that in baseball it's a new game no matter what happened the day before,” GC second baseman Matt Lacy said. “You just need to go in there and not be intimidated by anybody.”
This time, GC was the team that returned the favor at home against a 41st District rival. Lacy's two-run smash past third base broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday, and Micah Mullins allowed one hit over 5 1/3 frames to keep the Warhawks in control of a 4-1 win over the Flyers.
Pilot Lukacsko's double and a base hit by Brennan Liebenauer ushered home insurance runs in the sixth for Great Crossing (10-9, 2-2), which avenged a 2-1 loss in a similar pitchers' duel the previous night and stayed alive for a shot at the No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs.
“We needed it in many different ways, but just find one to grind out and a way to win a close game that we needed very badly,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “The little things can add up. Make one error and who knows what can happen? You've got to get a timely hit, which we did that tonight, and that just shows in this district no matter who's on the mound, you've got to put the ball in play and do the little things. We didn't do that (Wednesday), but we did that tonight, and we'll take that.”
Mullins walked six but was effectively wild, freezing Franklin County hitters with his curveball on the outside corner, and escaped multiple jams.
Lacy helped silence a bases-loaded threat in the fourth, knocking down a groundball up the middle and crawling on his belly to slap the bag for a force play.
“I went to go get the groundball, and I think there was a little miscommunication between me and Grant (Stewart, GC's shortstop),” Lacy said. “I saw he wasn't at the bag, so I just dove and got there before the runner.
An inning later, Mullins walked a pair and had both lurking over his shoulder in scoring position when he rang up Carson Hockensmith to slam the door.
“Just trying to focus on the little stuff. Curveball felt pretty good. That was the strikeout pitch today,” Mullins said. “(The district) has been a little bit tougher this year. We lost a bunch of seniors from a pretty good team. I feel like our chemistry is pretty good. You just never quit. It's baseball. You never know what can happen.”
Stewart and Drake Byrd were hit by pitches on either side of a single by Ben Lacy before Matt Lacy slapped a ball with eyes to the left side.
GC left the bases loaded in that inning when the Flyers' Cameron McDonald buckled down with a strikeout and a fly ball, but the damage was done.
“Two strikes, I knew there were zero outs and a runner on third, so I knew if I just hit a groundball something good would happen,” Lacy said.
Franklin County (6-11, 1-1) chased Mullins with two walks in the sixth, and Landen Armstrong broke up the shutout with a two-out single off reliever Nate Adkins.
Adkins caught Brady Hockensmith to clean up the mess and set up the clinching rally.
