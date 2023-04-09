Great Crossing baseball found its late-inning groove on a sun-soaked Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Matt Lacy's bases-clearing double with two out in the bottom of the sixth inning vaulted the Warhawks to a 6-4 win over Yorktown High School of Yorktown Heights, New York.
It was the first of five games on the spring break trip for Great Crossing (6-4) and snapped the Warhawks' two-game losing streak, both against 11th Region opponents last week.
Frederick Douglass dealt GC an 11-1 loss at home Thursday in its getaway game.
The Sunshine State debut was a different story thanks to three runs in the first frame and three more in the Warhawks' final at-bat.
It made a winner of Nathan Beaven, who pitched the initial seven-inning complete game of the season for Great Crossing. Beaven scattered eight hits and struck out eight without issuing a walk. He threw 87 pitches, 61 for strikes.
Dustin Hoffman, Lacy and Nate Adkins each delivered two hits from the upper third of Great Crossing's lineup.
Zach Morris and Chase Coulter joined Adkins with RBI singles to give GC a 3-0 lead out of the gate. Hoffman set the table by beating out an infield single, and Lacy followed with a line drive to center.
The Huskers answered with two runs in the top of the second. Cole Haddock singled and Brad Garrity was hit by a pitch to put two aboard with none out.
Brian White's base hit put Yorktown on the board. He then executed a delayed steal with Garrity, the latter scoring on the back half of the exchange.
Beaven bagged back-to-back strikeouts to shut down that threat, but Yorktown put up another pair in the third for a lead that held up until the late rally. Joseph Carucci's single pulled the Huskers even, and a double by Haddock furnished the 4-3 lead.
The Huskers used five different pitchers on the afternoon and held the Warhawks without a hit in the second, third and fourth frames. Hoffman led off the fifth with a single but was erased by a double play. Adkins then doubled and Willie Stollings was hit by a pitch before Carucci retired Morris on a bounce out to strand the potential tying and go-ahead runs.
Micah Mullins' one-out single and a two-out walk by Ben Lacy turned over the lineup card to Hoffman, who drew another free pass to load the bases in the sixth. Matt Lacy then worked Yorktown reliever Tommy Shkreli to a full count before his shot to the gap in center.
Beaven worked around a Derek Patrissi single with strikeouts to start and end the seventh and seal the victory, his second of the spring.
Mullins' RBI double was the only extra-base hit among six for Great Crossing in the loss to Frederick Douglass (6-4).
Peyton Mullanix singled and then scored on Mullins' hit to bring GC within a run at 2-1 in the bottom of the second.
That was the only inning in which the Broncos — already the fifth top-25 opponent the Warhawks have faced — did not score.
Douglass delivered two runs in both the first and third innings and scratched out single tallies in the fourth, fifth and seventh to go with four in the sixth.
Reece Harbison was 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead Douglass. Jaylen Edmonds went 2-for-4 with a double and knocked in a run.
Jack Gross walked three times, twice with the bases loaded to push a Bronco home.
Brady Robeson and Clark Tackett each added a hit for efficient Douglass, which won by the double-digit margin despite out-hitting Great Crossing only by a 7-6 margin.
Coulter, Hoffman and the Lacys joined Mullins and Mullannix with hits for the Warhawks.
Caleb Morrison struck out six in 3 2/3 innings for Great Crossing. Mullins fanned a pair in relief. Myles Lawrence retired four batters and did allow a hit or an earned run.