Nine consecutive wins, the second-best team batting average in the state, and complete control of the 41st District regular-season title chase.
All the above belong to Great Crossing after an 18-5 trouncing of host Franklin County on Friday evening, completing a one-sided sweep of their home-and-home series.
GC (9-2 overall, 4-0 district) can clinch the top seed in the district playoffs by winning either of its two games this week against Frankfort, Tuesday at home or Wednesday in the capital city.
With a dozen hits in the latest victory, Great Crossing increased its clip as a club to .404, trailing only Danville in all of Kentucky.
The latest run output was another single-game record for the Warhawks, who have not scored fewer than nine in any game of their streak.
Peyton Harris was the hitting star with a pair of triples. He was 2-for-3, driving in three runs and scoring three.
Jacob Tirlea (2-for-3, three RBI, two runs) and Drake Byrd (2-for4, two runs, one RBI) also contributed heavily to the onslaught against six Franklin County pitchers.
Micah Mullins did not allow a hit through 2 1/3 innings to pick up the win in a game shortened to five frames by the mercy rule. Four strikeouts helped Mullins minimize the impact of six walks.
After scoring one run in the top of the first — a far cry from the starting 10-spot against the Flyers on Tuesday — the Warhawks exploded for eight in the second, four in the third and five in the fifth.
Seth Benner and Beniam Bond each rounded the bases three times for SC, Benner doubled, drove in a pair and drew two of his team’s eight walks. Bond had a double and stole two bases.
Aidan Foster, Grant Stewart and Colin Nicholson each had a single and an RBI. Zac Lyons completed the GC hit parade.
Harris hammered out both triples in the second inning. His encore cleared the bases.
Franklin County scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut the margin to 13-5 and briefly take the mercy rule out of play. Bond’s leadoff two-bagger and an RBI single by Tirlea highlighted a walk-filled fifth to put it away.
GC will face three tough tests this week after the Frankfort series against Lexington Christian, Anderson County and Mercer County, all away from home.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.