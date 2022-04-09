H.S. baseball: Great Crossing routs host St. Edward's in Vero Beach
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
A walk-off loss and a mercy-rule win anchored the middle of spring break week for Great Crossing baseball, which fit in a day at the beach between those encounters.
GC fell 7-6 to Bullitt East in the second half of a Monday doubleheader. After taking Tuesday off to refresh from three games in just over 24 hours, the Warhawks were relentless Wednesday night in a 14-4 verdict over St. Edward's of Vero Beach, Florida, at Jackie Robinson Training Complex.
Thursday just before press time, Great Crossing (7-6) wrapped up the five-game Sunshine State swing with a 10-6 loss to South Lakes of Reston, Virginia. Please see the Tuesday, April 12 edition of the News-Graphic for a complete recap of that finale.
Micah Mullins and Dustin Hoffman each went 3-for-4 to headline the barrage against St. Edward's. Mulins tripled, knocked in a run and scored two. Hoffman crossed the plate three times and knocked in a pair.
Brennan Liebenauer ripped a pair of doubles, knocked in a run and scored twice. Carson Walls also was a repeat offender with a double and a single.
Peyton Harris' bases-clearing triple got GC off to a 3-0 start just before a weather delay in the first inning. Grant Stewart (1-for-2, two runs) and Jacob Steele (double) also made major contributions to the attack.
Aidan Schorsch took over for Mullins on the mound after the delay and worked five strong innings for the victory, which was shortened to six frames by the mercy rule. Schorsch surrendered six hits and four runs while striking out four and walking two.
Dylon Redmon was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead St. Edward's. Zander Beare belted a two-run double. Nathan Sparkman added a hit and knocked in a run.
Two errors and a walk by Liebenauer set up Harris' hefty hit to break the early stalemate. Sparkman answered with an RBI double in the second to make it 3-1.
Schorsch bounced back and retired the Pirates' side in order with two strikeouts in the third, and the floodgates opened in GC's half of the fourth.
Steele led off with his two-base rip. Hoffman followed with a single, and the Warhawks plated their first run of the inning on a wild pitch.
Mason Wiley stretched the margin to 5-1 with an RBI groundout, and Liebenauer backed it up with a run-producing double. Another wild pitch made it a six-run margin.
St. Edward's used a two-out, fifth-inning uprising to cut that deficit in half. Beare and Redmon struck hardest with back-to-back doubles.
Stewart was hit by a pitch to start off the Great Crossing fifth. Mullins' single set up another by Hoffman to push home a pair. Walls put GC in double digits with an RBI single.
It ended in the sixth, again launched by Stewart, this time with a base hit. Mullins tripled and scored on an error for a 12-4 advantage.
Peyton Henderson provided a pinch-hit RBI single. Walls matched that base hit to put runners at the corners, and Henderson trotted home to apply the exclamation point when Walls coaxed an errant pickoff attempt at first.
Great Crossing erased a 3-0 deficit against Bullitt East with one run in the fourth and four in the fifth, only to see the Chargers tie it at five in their half of the latter frame.
Back stormed the Warhawks with a go-ahead run in the top of the sixth, but the Chargers struck twice in the bottom of the seventh.
The teams combined for 20 hits and seven errors in a wild one, capped by Trenton Creek's two-run single for the tying and winning tallies.
Walls, Stewart, Wiley and Matt Lacy each had two hits to lead GC. Lacy knocked in three runs. Harris chipped in a hit and an RBI.
Casey Harbolt was 2-for-2 with four RBI for Bullitt East, inspiring the intentional walk that led to Creek's heroics. Carson Bryant and Dallas Langdon each added two hits.
Steele worked 4 1/3 innings on the mound, giving up six hits and three earned runs while striking out three for Great Crossing.
Stewart was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on Lacy's hit to start the Warhawks' comeback. Consecutive singles by Walls, Pilot Lukacsko, Stewart and Lacy were the fifth-inning centerpiece. Harris' sacrifice fly gave GC a 4-3 lead. A wild pitch furnished the insurance run.
Harbolt tied it with a two-run single. Wiley's hit set the stage for Walls' go-ahead double in the Great Crossing sixth.
Schorsch retired the Bullitt East side in order in the sixth, but singles by Langdon and Bryant ushered in Nate Adkins to deal with the seventh-inning fire. Luke Renfro's sacrifice bunt and the intentional pass preceded the game-winner from Creek.
GC returns home for a district series with Western Hills on Tuesday and Wednesday.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Online Poll
Would you support a Bill that increases penalties for catalytic converter theft?
You voted: