H.S. baseball: Hockensmith, Flyers baffle Warhawks in series opener
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
During its smashing, undefeated debut in 41st District baseball a year ago, Great Crossing baseball never scored fewer than seven runs in any of its eight games and hit double digits in six of them.
This spring, at least in the past two ventures away from home, pitchers have caught up the Warhawks and given them an uphill climb as they chase seeding in the playoffs that are now less than a month away.
Franklin County senior Brady Hockensmith tossed a two-hitter Wednesday evening, striking out six and holding Great Crossing without an earned run in a 2-1 win.
Hockensmith needed only 69 pitches in the complete game for the Flyers (6-9, 1-0). He also had three of Franklin County's eight hits, including a double, from the leadoff slot.
Peyton Harris' fifth-inning single and Nate Adkins' base hit in the sixth were the extent of the offense for GC (9-9, 1-2), which was held to its lowest run output of the season and scored fewer than two for only the third time in its brief history.
Great Crossing also dropped a 7-2 decision to Western Hills last Friday in Frankfort.
Logan Adkins and Jacob Steele were solid on the mound for the Warhawks.
Adkins worked the first four innings, scattering five runs and allowing one run. He struck out one and did not issue a walk. Steele was touched for three hits and an unearned run while walking two in his two frames.
Hockensmith retired the first 10 Warhawks before Brennan Liebenauer reached on an error with one out in the top of the fourth. He promptly picked off the Warhawks' initial baserunner, then froze Pilot Lukacsko with a 3-2 pitch to end the inning.
GC couldn't capitalize on Harris' infield single to open the fifth.
Nate Adkins moved along after his hit with the help of two passed balls, sandwiched around an error off the bat of Carson Walls.
Walls stole second, but the Warhawks stranded the potential run there after two fly balls to center fielder Kylon Penn.
The Warhawks went quickly in the seventh without hitting a ball past the infield. Hockensmith struck out Micah Mullins swinging to end it.
Adkins retired seven in a row between Hockensmith's single in the first and a hit by Jack Ross with one out in the Franklin County third.
Hockensmith then doubled, but a strong throw from Mullins in center to Stewart at shortstop to Walls at third nailed the courtesy runner and ultimately kept the Flyers off the board. Adkins coaxed a shallow fly ball to Liebenauer in right to escape the inning.
Bennett Myers, signed with the University of Tennessee, fueled the Franklin County fourth with a leadoff double. Myers moved up on a passed ball and ended the stalemate on a sacrifice fly by Jeremy Walters.
Adkins hit Jacob Golson with a pitch and gave up a single to Kaelin Farr before getting a grounder from Penn to Stewart to put the wraps on his start.
Steele tallied two quick outs before a Cameron McDonald double set the table for the Flyers' insurance run. GC intentionally walked Myers but then booted Carson Hockensmith's groundball to make it 2-0.
The teams were scheduled to meet again at GC on Thursday after press time.
In the JV contest, Dustin Hoffman and Coleton Arbaugh combined for a no-hitter and nine strikeouts in a 6-0 victory for the Warhawks.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
