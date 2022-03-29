H.S. baseball: Jackets keep Cards from unbeaten week
Emotions are fragile and short-term memory loss is essential for a high school baseball team with more underclassmen than seniors in the starting lineup.
Scott County learned Thursday how tough it is to play three consecutive nights, especially after taking down longtime nemeses in the first two installments. The Cards also encountered the importance of not letting negative experiences barrel-roll into bigger problems while absorbing a 7-3 defeat from Woodford County at Sutton Field.
“I thought our youth showed up a little bit,” SC coach Scott Willard said. “A lot of times as young players they let the umpire get in their head a little bit. When you get one call you don't agree with, you start using that as a little bit of a crutch instead of taking some ownership in things that you ought to do.”
Given the chance to complete a perfect week after dramatic wins over 11th Region rivals Lexington Catholic and Madison Central, Scott County (3-4) never led against Woodford County (4-1).
SC had its best chance to take command when Jack Willhite walked and Jacob Blair and Aiden Lopez both singled with one out in the fourth inning to greet Phillip Royalty, the third Woodford County pitcher of the evening.
The Cards then scored two when the Yellow Jackets mishandled a hard ground ball by Andrew Willhite, and they appeared to tie the game when Luke Valencia beat out a fielder's choice. That was turned into a double play, however, when the umpires called out Andrew Willhite for runner's interference.
“We got it back to 4-3 and had that call that could have tied the game. You never know how that's gonna work out,” Willard said. “We had plenty of opportunities to be able to score some runs. We had some opportunities to catch some balls to get ourselves out of innings. We had a double play ball that we botched, threw a ball, just some different things.”
A walk, an error and a single by Jabari Alexnader set up Bryce Patterson's sacrifice fly for a Woodford County insurance run in the fifth.
Royalty struck out four Cardinals without allowing a hit in the next two frames. Im the seventh, and the Jackets stretched their lead to four with a two-out rally — singles by Alexander and Patterson and a double to the right field corner by Collin Kemp.
“When they scored those two, there were two outs, nobody on, and a bad hop over Sebastian (Arden's) head got the whole inning started,” Willard said. “That's just part of baseball.”
Paul Garner walked, Jay Wilson reached on an error and Landon Whitson was hit by a pitch to give Scott County a puncher's chance in its final at-bat.
Justin Baker inherited the jam from Royalty and retied Jack Willhite on a disputed 3-2 check swing to slam the door.
Connor Ramsey and Jack Willhite combined for 12 strikeouts on the hill for SC, which scored its other run on their behalf in the third thanks to a single nu Aiden Lopez, a double by Andrew Willhite, Garner's walk and a passed ball.
By that time, Woodford already had three on the board, two of which raced home on the same passed ball in the top of the third.
“I tell our guys all the time, the teams that we play, the margin of error is really small,” Willard said.
