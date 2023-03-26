Scott County was two outs away Thursday night from baseball road victories at Lexington Catholic in consecutive seasons.
Pretty big stuff, when you consider that Cardinal wins over the Knights in the 2016 region playoffs and 2017 regular season are the only time they've been able to piggyback one triumph with another in the series over the past 20 years.
Walks and wild pitches wasted the opportunity, however, with Lexington Catholic rallying for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to spoil the party in walk-off fashion, 4-3.
Griffin Cameron scored on a passed ball with two out to banish the bid by Scott County (1-1), which couldn't bolt the door after a brilliant start on the mound by sophomore southpaw Jack Willhite.
Working on a count of 70 pitches in his initial start of the season, Willhite pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings of two-hit ball. He struck out four and walked one.
The Cardinals snapped a scoreless deadlock with three runs in the top of the fifth before the Knights scratched out a single sixth-inning tally to set the tone for their comeback.
Sebastian Arden singled to left field and Landon Whitson doubled to right, both with one out, to spark SC's big inning.
Scott County then turned to small ball, with Connor Caudill's bunt down the third base line pushing home Arden and leaving all runners safe.
Next up, Justin Stevenson dropped another bunt toward first. It led to a rundown that took out Caudill at third, but Whitson scored in the process to make it 2-0.
Stevenson's speed, a centerpiece of SC's season-opening win a day earlier against Lexington Christian, wreaked havoc once again. The sophomore took second on a passed ball and stole third, drawing a throwing error in the latter exchange that allowed him to score.
Thanks in part to his own pick-off throw in the first, Willhite breezed along without allowing a hit to that point. He slammed the door with two strikeouts after a leadoff walk in the Knights' fourth.
Singles to right by Zach Grigalis and Max Daugherty broke up the no-hitter and ended Willhite's stint an inning later.
Tyler Robinson took over and kept the shutout intact by luring a fly out to Paul Garner in left and a grounder to Arden at shortstop.
Max DeGraff cranked a one-out solo home run to put Lexington Catholic on the board in the sixth. Owen Jenkins singled before Robinson retired the next pair to keep the lead at 3-1 going into the final chapter.
Pierre Kaufman struck out two in his second perfect inning of relief to prevent SC from padding that lead.
Robinson issued consecutive walks to put the tying run about for the Knights before giving way to Arden.
Junior Harris's sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch closed the gap to 3-2.
Catholic's tying run moved to third, allowing Jackson Wasik's bunt single to pull the Knights even.
Cameron then singled and DeGraff walked.
Arden got heavy-hitting Jenkins to bounce to third. Shawn Rowe threw to Jay Wilson for the second out at home to extend the game, but a subsequent ball to the backstop sealed the defeat.