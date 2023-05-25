RICHMOND — Great Crossing was two innings away from a trifecta that would have turned 11th Region baseball upside down.
Having already knocked out the sixth and seventh-ranked teams in the state, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Sayre, on consecutive nights, the Warhawks led No. 4 Lexington Catholic by a run with the meat of the Knights' order due in the bottom of the sixth.
“We were looking at that inning. That was gonna be the inning,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “If we got through those three there, it could have been different, but it happens.”
Griff Cameron swatted a payoff pitch over the 305-foot short porch in right field at Don Richardson Field to pull Lex Cath even.
Max DeGraff's RBI supplied the lead, Zach Rayyan's sacrifice fly padded it, and a seventh-inning double play sealed a 3-1 verdict and spelled the end of both the Knights' 11-year streak without a title and the Warhawks' magical run at the zenith of their third season.
“We shocked the world. A lot of people didn't think we were gonna be here,” Stratton said. “We've just been playing really good baseball lately. The guys fought right to the very end today.”
Shut out in its two previous quarterfinal appearances at regions, Great Crossing (24-13) rallied from a five-run deficit in the first inning to oust Dunbar, 10-7.
GC then rode the shoulders of a brilliant pitching performance by Nathan Beaven and Caleb Morrison to a 4-3 victory over Sayre, taking advantage of eight errors by a fellow three-time reigning district champion.
Dylan Jarvis carried the torch with five shutout frames, holding the Knights to two hits until their late getaway.
“One inning, one pitch, and that's the game,” Stratton said. “We didn't give up and battled all the way. That's a really good team over there, but they knew we were here.”
Lexington Catholic (29-9) joined its city predecessors on the ropes early. Peyton Mullannix, whose diving catch started a game-ending double play against Dunbar, christened the second inning with a triple off the Knights' Brody Rogers.
Micah Mullins followed with a sacrifice fly to put the Warhawks on the board. Senior twins Matt and Ben Lacy singled later in the inning, but Rogers bounced back from each with a strikeout to minimize the damage.
“We had the one run, and then we got a runner at second, but we just couldn't get the hit at that time to get another run,” Stratton said. “If we got another run, that changes the whole complexion of the game at that point. We kept saying we had to scratch off another run, and we just didn't.”
Jarvis retired nine consecutive Knights between a first-inning walk by Harrison Tibe and a single by Zach Grigalis in the fourth.
He got DeGraff to fly out, ending the latter threat, then pitched around a single by Cody Decker in the fifth.
“We knew coming into this game they were a fastball hitting team. We kind of pitched backwards to 'em to keep ‘em off balance, and he did extremely well with it,” Stratton said. “They had trouble with his breaking ball and his change-up. He hadn't thrown that many pitches and was rolling along.”
Lex Cath relievers Drew Bowles and Jack Sams held Great Crossing without a hit from the fifth inning forward.
Bowles hit Chase Coulter with a pitch to open the seventh before departing. Sams struck out Ben Lacy — the lone repeat hitter for either team — then got pinch hitter Drake Byrd on a hot shot to first base for the 3-6-3 finish.
After a lengthy post-game huddle, Stratton and his assistant coaches hugged each of their players individually in a sometimes tearful receiving line.
“They're the most resilient group that I've ever coached. At the beginning of the year I told them they were the most talented, but they just worked and worked and worked. They didn't quit,” Stratton said. “They're a special group. We made a pact a few weeks ago that we were gonna win this. We became a really close-knit group, and that's what it takes at this level.”
Not even a disastrous 5-0 start out of the gate against PLD could take GC’s eyes off that prize.
The Warhawks answered with the next eight runs, including a matching five in the first, to back up a gritty pitching performance from Nate Adkins.
“After how hard we've worked and how hard our coaches have worked, we finally did it,” said Morrison, who earned the save to seal three consecutive games in the district and region playoffs. “It's not just us. It's the other seniors that built this for us, that built this culture. We're trying to carry it on.”
Hits by Dustin Hoffman, Mullins and Coulter anchored the Warhawks' retaliatory five-spot.
Coulter cracked a tie-breaking single in the third, and Ben Lacy followed with a two-run knock. After the Bulldogs dug to within 8-7 in the fifth, the Warhawks again answered with hits by Hoffman, Zach Morris and Adkins to get back those two runs.
“We talk all the time if you get down, even if it's a large number like that, if you come back and put that same number or more on 'em, that gets them down, and it's tough to come back,” Stratton said.
Morrison took over after Adkins walked Scott Kendrick to start the seventh. He coaxed a fly ball to Hoffman before Tyler Gadd roped a sinking line drive into the right center field gap.
“I got the greatest jump I've ever gotten on a baseball,” Mullannix said. “I didn't see it at first. I just knew it was in the gap. Then I saw it, tracked it down and went for it.”
Mullannix leaped to his feet and threw a strike to shortstop Brenton Alcorn, nailing the runner who had taken off in anticipation of a sure hit.
GC also took advantage of myriad mistakes by Sayre. Beaven and Morrison combined on a four-hitter with eight strikeouts. Morrison stranded three Spartans with a whiff to end the sixth before working a 1-2-3 seventh.
The Warhawks never trailed after scoring in the top of first and stretching that lead to 3-0 in the third.
Mullannix tripled and Hoffman and Morris singled to account for GC's three hits. Morris, Adkins and Matt Lacy supplied the RBI.
“Every year pulling the hardest team (in the opening round),” marveled Adkins. “We finally pulled through.”