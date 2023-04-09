With both teams working a no-hitter into the top of the seventh inning Thursday, Scott County's baseball game at Anderson County was all about who flinched first.
Unable to take advantage of its first golden opportunity and provide senior Brennan Liebenauer with some well-deserved margin for error in his brilliant first start on the mound as a Cardinal, it was SC that felt that twitch in its eye, blinked and bore the brunt of a 1-0 loss as a result.
Anderson County (3-5) ended a four-game winning streak for Scott County (5-3) on a bases-loaded walk.
Having already turned to reliever Bradley Johnson after 4 1/3 no-hit innings from Brayden O'Bryan, the Bearcats got two quick outs in the top of the seventh to keep both zeroes intact.
O'Bryan, now the shortstop, fielded a ball in the hole off the bat of Luke Valencia but couldn't complete the play at first.
The initial base hit for either team loomed even larger after Landon Whitson and Sebastian Arden drew walks to load the bases.
That hastened Johnson's departure, with Anderson County calling on Logan Grubb to face Connor Caudill.
SC ran into the final out of the inning at the plate. It left the hopes of bonus baseball in the hands of Liebenauer, who had retired 16 Bearcats in a row since walking Grubb and hitting Johnson with a pitch in the bottom of the first.
Bailey Cole was nicked by an inside offering to put Anderson County's lead runner aboard. Johnson followed with a sacrifice bunt before Ashton Lewitt broke up Liebenauer's no-hitter with a single to right.
Lewitt stole second to take away the force play, persuading SC to intentionally walk Judson Van Neste and restore that option at any base.
Ethan Womack watched three consecutive balls after fouling off Liebenauer's first pitch, then looked at ball four on a 3-2 count to push home the game-winning tally.
It was SC's first 1-0 game since a loss to Madison Central in the 2019 11th Region quarterfinals.
The Cards had a smattering of chances to get on the board throughout the evening.
Paul Garner was hit by a pitch and stole second before being stranded by a pair of ground balls in the top of the first.
Valencia and Arden walked in the second before O'Bryan bounced back and struck out Caudill for the escape.
Shawn Rowe reached on an error to christen the fourth, but second baseman Elijah Whitaker and shortstop Johnson turned a double play on Tyler Robinson's line drive.
Liebenauer struck out four, walked three and was extremely economical, charting only 76 pitches.