RICHMOND — Baseball is a game of inches for the players and a game of gut feelings for the coaches.
Both halves of that equation nearly panned out Monday for Scott County at a tough road assignment in the 11th Region quarterfinals.
At night's end, however, reigning champion Madison Central survived SC's seventh inning rally on its home field and stayed alive with a 4-3 victory, ending what was a comeback season for the Cardinals in multiple senses of the word.
Down by three runs entering the final frame against Indians' ace Sam Coleman, Scott County (20-16) soldiered on with a one-out walk from Brennan Liebenauer and a two-out double to left field by Justin Stevenson.
Paul Garner then continued his red-hot home stretch of the season by smashing a pitch to right center for a hit that clawed the Cardinals to within a run and ended Coleman's night.
SC starting pitcher Sebastian Arden greeted Griffin Lyons by waiting out a five-pitch walk to put the potential go-ahead run on base and bring up Jay Wilson, the Cards' leading hitter at .360 on the spring.
“Jay hit a ball down the right field line that was probably two inches foul that would've scored both of 'em,” SC coach Scott Willard said.
Wilson got a piece of two pitches to stave off a third strike before a foul tip into the mitt of catcher Nick Pietromanco slammed the door.
The Cardinals out-hit the Tribe, 7-6, and two of the runs against Arden were unearned.
“We just had a few little lapses in defense the early innings that sort of got us behind a little bit,” Willard said. “Sebastian threw really well. He gave us a chance to win. He was throwing his breaking ball for strikes, and their kid was able to throw breaking balls for strikes.”
It was the only the third start of the season for the usual Scott County shortstop. In a decision made earlier in the weekend, Willard elected not to go with sophomore star Jack Willhite on four days' rest after a hard-fought win in the 42nd District semifinals.
With 77 strikeouts and only seven earned runs allowed in just under 48 innings, Wilhite was the bane of top-25 opponents' existence all season.
“Sunday when we came to practice, Jack was still really sore. He had to gut it out against Douglass,” Willard said. “Being a sophomore in high school and still being a little bit sore, I thought the wise thing to do was give Jack another day. I really thought he needed another day.”
Willard sent Willhite to warm up in the bullpen after SC cut its gap to a single run and said his ace probably would have worked the bottom of the seventh if SC had taken the lead.
“I know what a competitor he is. He was gonna tell me he felt better (Monday),” Willard said. “He's gonna get a chance to go pitch at the next level, and I want him to be healthy when he gets a chance to make that decision. I kind of set my pitching up to win the region, not to win one game.”
In addition to the seventh-inning rally, Scott County scored one in top of the fifth and ran itself out of a chance to cut further into a 4-0 deficit.
AJ Wands singled and Stevenson walked before Pietromanco threw out a pinch runner to cut down the front end of a double steal.
Arden then put the Cards on the board with a sacrifice fly that turned into an inning-ending double play. Garner stayed alive on the basepaths long enough for Stevenson to cross the plate.
Madison Central (26-10) scored two in its first trip to the plate on the strength of a hit batsman and an intentional walk, then a two-out error that allowed both runners to score.
The Tribe tacked on another tally in the third, also with two out, thanks to a Gunnar Rhodus walk and consecutive singles by Druw Hess and Daniel Bauer.
In the fourth, SC put multiple runners aboard with walks by Shawn Rowe and Luke Valencia followed by a Tyler Robinson single. Again, a caught stealing stunted the rally.
More two-out toughness from the Tribe, a Parker Mullins base hit and Keith Stewart's RBI double, stretched the lead to its maximum in the bottom of that frame.
Arden stranded two runners in the fifth before Landon Whitson worked a perfect sixth.
“Landon had been struggling with his control. He went in there, got out of the sixth one, two, three. He's hardly done that all year,” Willard said. “I've got to credit Coach (Jay) Prior. He said let's give them a different look for an inning, go from righty to lefty.”
Madison Central also eliminated Scott County from regions in its two most recent appearances, 2018 (final) and 2019 (quarterfinal).
Liebenauer is the only senior on the roster for the Cards, who won back-to-back titles in 2016 and '17.
“Hopefully we'll all as coaches and players come back as a collective unit next year. That would be the ultimate goal. Our district is not gonna back off any next year,” Willard said. “I was really happy with our year, to get 20 wins. Hopefully getting to the regional tournament and losing a tough game to the defending champion will help to motivate those guys into next year.”