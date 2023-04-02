Weekend doubleheaders have been a traditional spot for Great Crossing baseball to get its bats warm during the Warhawks' brief history, and that trend continued with a pair of one-sided wins in the mountains Saturday.
Held to a total of four runs in its first three games, GC erupted for mercy-rule victories over Southwestern, 17-7, and host Whitley County, 13-3.
Great Crossing (3-2) inflated its team batting average from .219 to .310 on the trip.
The Warhawks belted seven doubles, two triples and a home run in the opener against the Warriors (3-4).
Nate Adkins led the parade with two doubles, a single and a walk in five plate appearances along with an RBI. Coulter (2-for-3) hit the home run and also cranked a double, knocked in a pair and matched Dustin Hoffman (double, single) with three runs scored.
Zach Morris delivered twin two-baggers and drove in a run. Ben Lacy additionally had a double and an RBI. Peyton Mullannix and Micah Mullins mashed the triples.
GC sandwiched the performance with six runs in both the first and sixth innings, invoking the 10-run rule with the latter barrage.
Mullins erased a pair of walks with back-to-back strikeouts to keep Southwestern off the board in the top of the first.
Hoffman doubled to left and Matt Lacy reached base on a dropped third strike to ignite the Warhawks' explosive start. After those two executed a double steal for the initial, Mullins tripled to the gap for a 2-0 lead.
Nate Adkins walked ahead of Mullannix's triple, tallying two more for the Warhawks. Mullannix was out attempting to score, but back-to-back doubles by Coulter and Ben Lacy kept the Warriors reeling. Morris doubled to apply the exclamation point.
Southwestern scratched out a run in response on Hunter Lewis' RBI single in the top of the second, but Great Crossing answered with a tally in each of the next two frames to make it 8-1.
Adkins' RBI double delivered Mullins after a walk in the second. Morris' double set up Hoffman's RBI single in the third.
Southwestern served up two runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to creep as close as 11-7 before Great Crossing put it away.
The Warhawks put a number in every box. Adkins doubled prior to Coulter's two-run blast in the fourth.
Matt Lacy and Adkins turned a double play to limit the Warriors' damage in the next inning, and Lacy's RBI groundout took a run back in the Warhawks' next raps.
Nathan Snawder supplied the first RBI in Great Crossing's sixth-inning flourish.
Mullins, Donavan Campbell and Brenton Alcorn combined for nine strikeouts on the mound in the opener.
Ben Lacy drove in five runs from the No. 9 spot in the order to highlight the win over Whitley County. Both Lacy brothers had two hits along with Caleb Morrison, Hoffman and Coulter. Ben Lacy and Coulter each decked a double. Hoffman drove in two runs.
Nathan Beaven struck out five over three innings to earn the pitching win. Adkins and Myles Lawrence combined for two frames of scoreless relief Adkins struck out a pair.
Mullannix's single and Hoffman's sacrifice fly produced runs to help Great Crossing break out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the second.
Hoffman added an RBI single the next inning, and Ben Lacy provided a two-run poke in the fourth. Coulter (RBI single) and Ben Lacy (two-run double) highlighted a five-run outburst to seal the deal in the top of the fifth.