Scott County baseball continued its early-season trend of playing up to its level of competition Thursday. The Cardinals simply aren't scoring enough runs in most games to get away with even a bare minimum volume of miscues.
Leading by a run with freshman left-handed Jack Willhite working a gem against No. 17 Mercer County, SC booted a first-pitch routine ground ball to start the top of the seventh. It triggered the snowball effect that led to a 5-2 loss on a frigid night at Sutton Field.
“Right now we've scored two, three, two in our last three games, something like that,” SC coach Scott Willard said. ”You go out and score eight or 10, your margin of error is a lot bigger. Our pitchers have to be perfect and our defense has to be perfect.”
SC (3-7) took the upper hand in a pitcher's duel when senior Andrew Willhite knocked a two-out RBI single down the right field line to give his younger brother the lead. Jay Wilson singled and courtesy runner Sebastian Arden raced to second on a wild pitch to set up the go-ahead poke.
After the error gave the Titans new life, Jack Willhite thought he had rung up a called strikeout on a 2-2 pitch before issuing a walk to that batter. It led to another walk to load the bases, followed by a two-run single by Logan Martin for the lead.
Isaac Beasley greeted reliever Luke Valencia with another two-run knock to create the final tally.
“We're close. It's just a little bit of growing pains,” Willard said. “We had a bunch of competitive at-bats. When we're called to do things like bunt and get runners over and score guys on third base with less than two outs, that all has to improve. We'll get better at it. We're gonna keep working at it.”
Wilson had three of Scott County's six hits. He also chalked up the Cards' other RBI in the bottom of the first. Valencia and Jacob Blair joined Andrew Willhite in the hit column.
Jack Willhite retired 11 Mercer County batters in a row between the first and fourth innings before the Titans tied the game with a pair of two-out hits in the fifth. Willhite struck out six, walked three and allowed five hits.
“Jack was really, really good. He did a great job. The biggest thing about Jack is he's such a competitor out there,” Willard said. “I thought Jack struck the kid out on the 2-2 pitch, and that was after the only error I think we made in the game up to that point. If you score eight, all those little mistakes are not magnified like that.”
Beasley was the only repeat hitter for Mercer County (7-4).
SC began a swing of six games in four days at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida, with a doubleheader against Greenup County and Ketchikan, Alaska, after press time.
“Maybe Steve Garvey will rub off down there at Dodgertown,” Willard joked. “Now these guys have no clue who Steve Garvey, Ron Cey, Davey Lopes are. We'll play six varsity and JV games, have batting practice every morning at 7 a.m. It's spring training. We're down there, we're spending the money, so we better work.
“Mercer County's a good team,” he added. “We'll keep after it. I'm encouraged.”
