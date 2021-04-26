Deaton Oak was the most heralded name on the Oldham County lineup card Friday night, but Drue Osbourne was an even bigger thorn in Scott County’s side.
Osbourne belted two home runs for the host Colonels, including a go-ahead blast in the fourth inning, building the foundation for a 9-3 Oldham win.
SC scratched out three unearned runs against West Virginia University signee Oak in the top of the first, but the Cards (6-7) were overpowered thereafter to the tune of 11 strikeouts.
Jack Harris spun a scoreless seventh with two more whiffs for Oldham County (9-3).
Osbourne went 3-for-4 with four RBI to carry the Colonels. Jake Lindeman was Oldham’s other repeat hitter with a pair of doubles. Cole Royster had a hit, scored twice and drove in a pair.
Scott County took advantage of every open door in its promising start. Zane Patton reached on an error and Chase Grigsby drew a walk to start the uprising.
Campton Martin then reached on a dropped third strike. Patton scored in the exchange.
Luke Colvin followed with a single to make it 2-0. Andrew Willhite later walked to load the bases ahead of an RBI sacrifice bunt from Paul Garner.
Oak escaped the inning with a strikeout.
Grigsby ignited a double play to bolster SC starter Evan MacCallum in the bottom of the first. That proved important when the next hitter, Osbourne, hit a solo shot to center.
Doubles by Aaron Kokomoor and Lindeman cut the margin to 3-2 in the second.
Ryan Boyd’s base hit set the table for Osbourne’s second circuit clout. Garner, Grigsby and Ethan Miracle ended that inning with another double play to keep it at 4-3.
A two-run knock by Royster, followed by an error, stretched the SC deficit to four runs in the fourth.
Another miscue plated a run, and an Osbourne single completed the scoring, both in the sixth inning.
Oak allowed four hits and walked. MacCallum struck out three in his 3 1/3 innings. Connor Ramsey and Willhite finished up on the mound.
Grigsby was 2-for-3 in addition to his defensive excellence.
Scott County’s week ahead includes a non-district home game Tuesday against Shelby County, a Wednesday trip to 11th Region nemesis Madison Central, and home contests against Ryle and Somerset on the weekend.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.