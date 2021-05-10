Scott County doesn’t have the experienced, baseball-is-life lineup that held the 42nd District in a hammer lock for four years.
What the Cards do boast, sprinkled all throughout their order, are relentless gamers, several of whom conspired for an improbable, come-from-behind, eight-inning 6-5 revenge win over Henry Clay in a cold rain at Sutton Field.
Zane Patton’s sinking line drive to center field ushered home Jaxon Saylor to seal the walk-off win in fitting fashion. Patton put the Cards (9-11 overall, 3-2 district) in position with 12 strikeouts in a 104-pitch complete game.
“He’s just such a bulldog out there on the mound and at the plate and in everything he does,” SC coach Scott Willard said. “I don’t know how many he fouled off in a row, four or five, and then flipped a ball into center field.”
SC trailed 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh before tying the game in equally heart-racing fashion.
Patton walked and Chase Grigsby reached on an error ahead of a wild pitch. Campton Martin’s sacrifice fly cut the gap to one before Grigsby remarkably pulled the Cards even by scoring all the way from second base on a dropped third strike.
Grigsby broke for third base on the pitch, rounded the corner and timed his break just as Henry Clay threw to first and retired Luke Colvin the hard way. The senior shortstop’s headfirst slide was well ahead of the Devils’ return throw home.
“I was able to get a good read on the pitcher. He was giving me one to two looks between every pitch,” Grigsby said. “He had a high leg kick, so I was able to get a good jump. I saw the ball out of the corner of my eye, and I heard Coach Willard tell Luke to run. So as soon as I saw the catcher’s arm go up, I said, ‘I’m going home.’”
“That takes heart. That guy knows how to win, and he’ll do whatever it takes,” Patton said of Grigsby. “He’s like the cliché, ‘run through a brick wall.’”
Two errors and a walk led to Joey Howard’s RBI single in the top of the eighth, again putting SC on the ropes. But freshman catcher Jay Wilson drew a four-pitch walk with one out, and Jaxon Saylor ad-libbed with a drag bunt for a single on the wet grass.
Thomas Feickert, who pinch ran for Wilson, raced to third and then scored on separate wild pitches, which also moved up Saylor and set the stage for Patton’s heroics.
William Webb and Parker Henderson hit home runs to give Henry Clay a 3-0 lead heading into SC’s half of the fourth. Saylor swiped away a dinger from Henry Mitcham with a well-timed leap against the left field wall. Patton took care of the rest.
“Normally I’m not a big strikeout pitcher,” Patton said. “My change-up was working real good tonight. I got a lot of swing-and-misses on that.”
A round-tripper by Mitcham was the only hit for Henry Clay (14-11, 2-4) in the opening game of the series, a 2-0 Devils’ win Wednesday.
“Zane and I talk a lot during school, and taking that loss, it put a beating on us,” Grigsby said. “We only have three seniors. This is our last go-round together, so we take pretty much every loss personal.”
Patton’s single in the fourth and Paul Garner’s groundout in the fifth cut the deficit to a run. Mitcham made it 4-2 with a base hit in the sixth.
The Cardinals waited out eight walks and took advantage of three Blue Devil errors to make the most of their four hits.
“We knew they’ve got a bunch of hard throwers, but some of those guys struggle a little bit with command,” Willard said. “We struck out 10 times (Wednesday). Everybody tonight pretty much had really good at-bats.”
The win kept SC tied with Douglass and Sayre in the loss column for first place in the 42nd.
SC jumped out early with two runs Friday at East Jessamine, but the Jaguars stormed back in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames for a 10-3 rout. Garner and Connor Ramsey were the lone repeat hitters for the Cardinals. Andrew Willhite joined Garner with an RBI.
