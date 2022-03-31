H.S. baseball: Pilot, Warhawks stick landing in seventh-inning comeback
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
With his trademark, colorful language, the late baseball philosopher and former major league manager Earl Weaver once submitted that his sport was the greatest of all games because a team with a sizable lead couldn't run out the clock. You have to throw the ball over the plate, he said, and give the other team its chance.
Great Crossing took advantage of that opportunity in unforgettable fashion Wednesday night. Down three runs with two out and the bases empty in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Warhawks' refusal to go away paid off with a walk-off win they'll never forget, 8-7, at the expense of 11th Region giant Madison Central.
Pilot Lukacsko was the caboose in a freight train of heroes at the finish, slicing an opposite-field line drive down the right field line to deliver Brennan Liebenauer and Carson Walls with the tying and winning tallies.
“I was looking for a fastball coming at me, something to take into the right gap, because there was nobody over there,” Lukacsko said. “Just needed to hit it to the right side, and I knew it would do the job. Sit back and wait on it and score some runs.”
A third comeback was the charm for GC (5-3), which erased prior deficits of 1-0 and 4-1 before Madison Central (7-3) scored three tie-breaking runs with two out in the top of the sixth.
“What that proves is when we don't quit, no matter what the scoreboard says, we can come back and win big games like that,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “That's what it tales to win in this region especially, and district too, is not quitting.”
Madison Central freshman reliever Sam Coleman escaped a jam against the heart of the Great Crossing lineup with the potential tying run at the plate in the sixth, then retired Grant Stewart on a pop-up and Jacob Steele via line drive to start the final frame.
Matt Lacy, who was 3-for-3 on the night, needed to get on base again by any means necessary, and he eyed a 3-2 pitch not far out of the zone.
“All year our coaches have been preaching next guy up,” Lacy said. “It doesn't matter if you're an eighth grader, freshman or senior. If you're next in line, you'd better be ready, and it really showed tonight.”
Unsung heroes waited their turn. Chase Coulter fell behind 1-2 in the count and fouled off two more offerings before following Lacy's lead and drawing a walk.
Liebenauer, previously 0-for-4 at the varsity plate on the season, was summoned to pinch hit for Dustin Hoffman. Stratton said it was a hunch.
After fouling off one pitch and watching Lacy advance to third on Coleman's errant pickoff attempt, Liebenauer singled sharply up the middle to make it a two-run gap.
“Our goal was to get the tying run to the plate. Brennan came in and got a hit,” Stratton said. “I had him and somebody else getting ready. All along I felt like he was the one. I knew he would battle, but again they all did.”
Most importantly, Liebenauer flipped the lineup card to the top of the order. A passed ball put that tying run in scoring position, and Walls — who had two hits and at least two fielding gems at third base — drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases and chase Coleman.
Hard-throwing Hayden Robbins checked in for the Indians, but that choice was in the Warhawks' wheelhouse. Mason Wiley hit Robbins' first pitch briskly to second base, and Madison Central booted it to leave everyone safe in a 7-6 game.
Lukacsko worked his count to 3-1 before taking advantage of the Tribe's defensive shift and setting off a wild celebration for his shade of blue.
“We needed to attack more,” Lukacsko said. “We were able to fight, keep coming back, just keep driving that fastball, keep the bats going. That's all we've got to do, and make the plays in the field, keep it going all around.”
Walls, Lukacsko and Peyton Harris all joined Lacy as repeat contributors to the Warhawks’ 11-hit attack. Lacy preceded Lulacsko with a pair of RBI.
Aidan Schorsch, the third GC pitcher, recovered from three unearned runs in the sixth inning with a perfect seventh to give his club a chance.
“They were swinging it well. Matt battled all night. Carson played well at third,” Stratton said. “As we keep telling them, we're gonna hit the ball, but pitching and defense is where it is. You play that in this region, you've got a chance against anyone.”
It was the first home victory for Great Crossing, which owned previous signature wins against Lexington Christian and Whitley County.
The loss continued a tough run in Georgetown for Madison Central, which also gave away a four-run lead in a loss to Scott County two weeks ago, not long after suffering a region quarterfinal loss in overtime to GC in boys' basketball.
Matthew Bryan and Bradley Poynter combined for four of Madison Central's seven hits along with six RBI.
Bryan's three-run home run off Myles Lawrence piggybacked a walk by Matt Johns and Poynter's ground-rule double to give the Indians a 4-1 lead in the top of the fifth.
Back stormed GC. Lukacsko was hit by a pitch between singles by Wiley and Harris. Stewart drew a bases-loaded walk to push home one run.
After falling behind 0-2 with two out, Lacy lined into left to knot it at four.
“It really gives us momentum going into spring break down in Florida, and I think it carries over into district play,” Lacy said of his team's never-say-die heroics.
Schorsch retired the first two batters he faced in the sixth before Robbins walked and Johns reached on an error, leading to Poynter's two-run stroke to center.
Gunnar Rhodus tacked on a hit for another insurance run. Like a couple of untested hitters who would be heard from later, Stratton put two young pitchers in a big spot behind junior right-hander Micah Mullins' quality start.
“Aidan threw really well,” Stratton said. “Myles left a couple pitches up, but that's what happens at this level. That's a learning experience.”
Mullins struck out five to offset five walks, allowing two hits and one run over four innings in perhaps the finest start of his young career.
Madison Central did take advantage of two first-inning free passes with Bryan's two-out RBI single.
Great Crossing left the bases loaded after hits by Walls and Lukacsko and a Stewart walk in the first. The Warhawks pulled even in the second, albeit on the back end of a double play after Lacy doubled and the Indians mishandled Coulter's sacrifice bunt.
Lacy, Stewart and Jacob Steele turned a double play in the third. Mullins struck out Bryan to slam the door on that inning.
A single and a walk put Mullins on the ropes in the fourth, but he handled a comebacker and fired to Steele at first to end his stint with authority.
“We've got to cut down on his walks still. He knows that. But he made a couple of adjustments on his own out there tonight,” Stratton said. “He wanted to pump it up a little bit, and then he kind of backed down again and then he kind of got back in that groove. He's learning. His ball moves. He doesn't have to pump it in there all the time. When he can do that, he's going to be very effective against anybody.”
Remarkably, Great Crossing followed by winning the junior varsity game by the same 8-7 final in eerily similar fashion. The Warhawks scored six runs in the bottom of the final inning, punctuated by a game-winning hit from Lukacsko.
“It feels good after coming off (Tuesday, a loss at Tates Creek),” Lukacsko said. “We had to get the energy coming back through and just keep it going on, because we're going to Florida next week. Got to keep that pace up and carry it over. We've beaten some good teams. It's all about how we go out in the game, how we pace ourselves, how we approach the game. If we come out slow, we're gonna finish slow. It's just all about how we put ourselves in what position we're in.”
GC will start a five-game stint in Vero Beach on Sunday afternoon against a Kentucky opponent, Greenup County. The Warhawks also will face challengers from the Sunshine State as well as Virginia.
“That's a big win, big time,” Stratton said. “ That's a good send-off for us, a little momentum.”
Creek less forgiving in 11-2 rout
The Warhawks didn’t look as much like themselves Tuesday, a step slow at the plate and in the field while falling to an 11-2 defeat at Tates Creek.
Creek starter David Castleberry held GC to one hit until the fourth inning, when Lukacsko drew a leadoff walk and Harris followed with a home run to left field.
That merely made it 5-2, and the Commodores (5-6) answered with five runs in the bottom of that frame to put it away and snap a five-game losing streak.
Three of those TC losses were against Tennessee opponents. The other two were one-run games against Lexington rivals, including No. 2 Frederick Douglass.
“Being really successful and then coming back and not having a good game, you grow up a little bit and understand that this game is just a little bit bigger than we are,” Stratton said.
Harris had three of Great Crossing’s five hits for seven total bases. Walls joined Harris with a double. Coulter notched the Warhawks’ other base knock.
Isaac Tencza, Braxton Brinegar, Jacob McDonald and Jamison Craig each delivered two of Tates Creek’s 11 hits. Tencza’s home run and Brinegar’s triple were the big shots.
Nathan Beaven worked three innings in his first loss of the season after two prior decisions on the plus side of the ledger. Three GC errors and the Warhawks’ impatient approach against Castleberry didn’t help matters.
“In these type of games, first of all we’ve got to put the baseball in play instead of fly balls and pop-ups,” Stratton said. “And when you make the errors like that, they capitalize on those errors. That’s what good teams do. That’s something we’ve got to learn from. That’s the little things that can win and lose games.”
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
What fast food restaurant has the best dipping sauce?
You voted: