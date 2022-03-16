In his final start of a junior season in which he muzzled some of the 42nd District's loudest lineups, Joseph Garrison gave up seven hits and five runs in fewer than four innings last May against Great Crossing.
A year older, wiser and sharper and with no apprehensions whatsoever about a high-profile game or big crowd, Garrison wasn't about to let that happen again Tuesday night.
Backed by three double plays and two other gems from freshman outfielders behind him, Garrison threw five shutout innings and shoved Scott County to a 10-3 win over its neighbor in the season-opening, second-annual Battle of the Birds.
Garrison scattered five hits, struck out four and walked two as the Cardinals stayed undefeated in the brief series. They rallied in the top of the seventh inning to ward off the Warhawks, 8-6, in the inaugural clash 10 months ago.
Connor Ramsey and Paul Garner each contributed three RBIs to the Scott County onslaught. Pilot Lukacsko had two hits for Great Crossing, which topped SC 7-6 in that category but was hurt by 10 walks.
Blue skies and splendidly warm temperatures for mid-March provided the backdrop for Scott County's night-long barrage of clutch hits and dynamic defense.
SC third baseman Aiden Lopez set the tone with an inning-ending, unassisted double play in the top of the first inning. Nate Adkins' walk and Lukacsko's one-out double off the wall put the Warhawks in business, but Lopez snagged Peyton Harris' line drive and two-stepped to his station, doubling off Adkins.
Jay Wilson's two-out single to right field put SC on the board in the bottom of the first. Luke Valencia reached on an error, stole second and took third on a pitch in the dirt to set up the run.
The Cards stretched that advantage to 6-0 and chased Warhawks' starter Micah Mullins in the second. Andrew Willhite drew a leadoff walk, Justin Stevenson beat out a bunt single and Valencia was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out.
Garner and Jacob Blair drew consecutive free passes to push home runs before Ramsey cleared the bags with a double.
Garrison, meanwhile, struck out Jacob Steele and Nate Beaven in succession to shake off Drake Byrd's base hit in the second, then made his own nifty stab of a sharp comebacker by Matt Lacy to start a 1-2-3 third. Stevenson raced in for a diving catch in center to register the third out
GC essentially loaded the bases with none out in the fourth and came up empty.
Lukacsko singled and Harris walked ahead of Grant Stewart's single to left field. Jack Willhite, who saw a smattering of starts in the outfield as an eighth-grader last season, came up throwing and caught GC's potential ice-breaking run halfway between third and home. Wilson, the sophomore catcher, applied that tag.
That left courtesy runner Peyton Mullannix at third with one out, and he broke for home when Garrison threw to first after fielding Byrd's bouncer to the mound.
First baseman Jacob Blair made the play and quickly twisted it to Wilson at home, where Mullannix was called out in a cloud of dust.
Caleb Morrison kept SC off the board with a help of a strikeout, throw-out double play from Harris to Stewart in the bottom of the fourth.
GC answered by again putting the lead runner aboard, thanks to an error, but again seeing it erased in two-for-one fashion. Blair snared a line drive off the bat of Mason Wiley and easily doubled up the leaning runner.
The Cards were 90 feet away from ending it by mercy rule in the fifth, playing three runs at the expense of relievers Morrison and Beaven.
Ramsey's single, a walk by Jack Willhite and sacrifice bunt from Andrew Willhite set the table. Stewart made a stellar play on a hard-hit ball up the middle by Lopez, turning a likely two-run single into an RBI groundout for a 7-0 lead.
It wasn't enough to kill the rally. Pinch hitter Ethan Miracle and Valencia coaxed consecutive walks, and Garner smoked a two-run single to center. Beaven ultimately struck out Blair to strand runners at second and third and extend the game.
Both that and Garrison's departure after 66 pitches seemed to awaken Great Crossing, which plated three runs against Ramsey in the sixth.
Back-to-back walks prefaced an RBI double by Harris. Byrd walked to load the bases for Steele's single, plating a pair.
Andrew Willhite answered with an opposite-field RBI double after a walk and a wild pitch to open the SC sixth.
Valencia pitched around two free passes in a scoreless seventh.
Garrison, who won three road games a year ago, was voted the only “player to watch” in the 11th Region from Scott County's young roster by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association. Harris, Stewart, Mullins and fellow pitcher Logan Adkins earned that distinction for reigning 42st District champion Great Crossing.
SC is at reigning region champion Lafayette on Thursday before traveling to Shelby County for Saturday games with the host team and Collins, while GC plays in a similar event Saturday at Corbin along with Lexington Christian Academy.
For much more on the game, including a photo spread and comments from Garrison, Ramsey and coaches Scott Willard of Scott County and Greg Stratton of Great Crossing, please see Thursday's print edition of the News-Graphic.