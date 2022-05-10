H.S. baseball: Revenge win over Flyers brightens Cards' Slugfest
By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Only the most optimistic among the ranks of Scott County baseball players went to sleep Friday night expecting to play the Dan Cummins Invitational Slugfest on Saturday, and only the most dedicated awoke, looked out the window, peeked at the temperature bug on their phone and wanted to show up at Sutton Field.
Senior pitcher Evan MacCallum, for one, is glad he and everyone else decided to brave the elements. In what was likely the final start of his Cardinal career, the right-handed MacCallum chucked a complete game, allowed four hits without giving up an earned run and struck out eight in SC's 5-2 morning win over Franklin County.
“Bad enough to come out in the rain,” MacCallum said when asked how much he wanted to pitch in the 40-something temperatures and slosh through the grass to the saturated mound for his 10 a.m. assignment. “I wanted to play the whole time.”
Fortunately the heavy stuff got out of the way overnight. Only a few misty drops fell during the game, which Scott County (12-21) took over with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit.
Aiden Lopez was 2-for-2 with two RBI and Luke Valencia and Shawn Rowe each knocked in a run for the Cardinals, who avenged one of their ugliest losses of the season, 9-3 on the road against the Flyers on March 28.
“That's what I told 'em. We played terrible over there,” SC coach Scott Willard said. “Their pitcher (Mason Little) did OK the first four or five innings keeping us off-balance. Then we finally broke loose on him.”
Two long afternoon games pushed back the second half of Scott County's split doubleheader more than two hours, past even the half-jokingly dreaded conflict with the Kentucky Derby.
Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park dispatched SC in that nightcap, 5-1, ending a busy week in which the Cardinals won three of their first four games.
“It's just one of those things where we'd played OK this week, and I wanted to keep playing,” Willard said. “'I’m just happy to be able to play today and get a win. You get 36 opportunities to play at the most.
“One thing I told them is you guys signed up. You don't want to play baseball. You want to play baseball games. Let's be enthused about it. I don't care what the weather is, if it rained, if you thought you were gonna play or not. It's so limited on the number your chances you get to play, so let's take advantage of every chance that you get.”
It took a while for the coach's energy to rub off on his players.
Scott County stranded seven runners through the first three frames — including the bases loaded in the first — and flew into an inning-ending double play in the fourth.
And despite the Cards' own turn of two from MacCallum to Valencia to Jacob Blair in the second, Franklin County (11-15) forged a run with two out when Little reached on an error, stole second and scored on JD Smith's single.
MacCallum persisted with a strikeout to stop that commotion,. He fanned the side to strand two on base in the fourth and later retired eight consecutive Flyers.
“It was definitely one of the better starts of the year. I've had a rough go the past couple starts,” MacCallum said. “I could locate. In terms of mindset, I was ready to not throw balls (out of the strike zone).”
Only three walks clouded the issue for MacCallum, who entered the contest with a 2-4 record and 6.90 ERA.
“Evan's last two outings have been not what he wanted. He gave up two today, both unearned,” Willard said. “I told him I'd have liked to get him to throw (Thursday) on senior day, but I told him, 'You're throwing Saturday against Franklin. Make that your senior day.' He got ahead in the count. What's been kind of his little thing that's hurt him is he’s been a one-pitch pitcher, and today at some points in the game he was able to throw his breaking ball for strikes.”
SC sent 11 batters to the plate in the decisive fifth, starting with consecutive walks by Connor Ramsey, Jay Wilson and Blair.
Franklin County reliever Lynden Moore balked home the tying run just after taking over for Little, and following another walk by Paul Garner, Valencia was hit by a pitch to force home the go-ahead run.
Rowe's sacrifice fly preceded a two-run single to center from Lopez.
“We found a way to score some runs,” Willard said. “All that stuff's kind of a work in progress.”
Perennial power PRP has owned SC's number in recent years and was in a foul mood after a 16-3 loss to Perry County Central. The Panthers plated two runs in the first inning and single counters in the second, fourth and sixth to stay in control throughout against the Cardinals.
Michael Trusty (2-for-2) was the lone repeat hitter for PRP. SC freshman starter Sebastian Arden was sabotaged by three unearned runs out of the four he allowed.
Arden gave up three hits, struck out three and walked three over five innings. Tyler Robinson finished up with three more strikeouts in his two frames.
Lopez produced the Cardinals' run with an RBI single in the fourth. Wilson, Valencia and Robinson had the only other hits in Luke Embry's complete game for the Panthers.
Scott County closed out its home schedule with the event. The Cards travel to Shelby County on Monday and Woodford County on Tuesday for rematches of early-season losses before taking on Bryan Station next week in the 42nd District quarterfinals.
The Cards split with fifth-ranked Frederick Douglass and completed a sweep of their regular-season series with Station earlier this week.
“I'm excited about district games, games where we compete,” MacCallum said. “Other games, when we get on 'em, those are fun games.”
Willard said earlier in the season that he hoped a challenging schedule and a mounting total in the loss column wouldn't keep his young team down in the dumps. The Cards are starting to see the rewards of persistence.
“Through everything, with beating Sayre and beating Douglass, it's kept our spirits up,” Willard said. “It's kept us in a good way. We've never cashed it in.”
