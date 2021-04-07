The flurry of firsts from Great Crossing baseball continued Tuesday evening with the Warhawks’ initial shutout.
Cole Traylor did the honors with a four-hitter and three strikeouts in a 14-0 home win over Montgomery County, shortened to 4 1/2 innings by the mercy rule.
Hitting has become contagious, too: The eighth and ninth batters in GC’s lineup, Grant Stewart and Colin Nicholson, went a combined 4-for-5 with seven RBI.
Stewart’s bases-clearing triple was the centerpiece of a five-run fourth inning for the Warhawks, who rolled to their third consecutive win after back-to-back losses to open the inaugural season.
Nicholson next beat out an infield single to drive in his second run of the night.
Four consecutive walks, the last by Stewart, backed up Seth Benner’s single and Jacob Tirlea’s double to give GC a 4-0 lead in the first inning,
Two additional bases on balls set up Stewart’s run-producing single to ignite a five-run third frame. Nicholson followed with another hit for an RBI, and Benner later banged out a single to plate a pair. Zac Lyons also delivered an RBI groundout.
In the fourth, Jake Faherty and Carson Walls each reached on an error and Aidan Foster was hit by a pitch to set the table for Stewart and Nicholson. Beniam Bond added to the onslaught with an RBI double.
Traylor, who was touched up for two home runs in GC’s season-opener, stranded a pair of Montgomery County runners on base in both the second and third innings. He retired the final seven Indians in succession.
Previously undefeated Montgomery County (5-1) committed six errors.
GC will host Male on Saturday afternoon.
Cards, Jackets each prevail in road installment
Scott County successfully created a district dress rehearsal environment against a familiar out-of-region opponent Monday and Tuesday.
That home-and-home series packed a week’s worth of wild momentum swings and mentally taxing situations into about a 26-hour window, with SC and Woodford County each claiming victory on the other’s home field.
Timely hitting and a gutsy pitching performance by Joseph Garrison staked Scott County to an 8-4 win in the opening game at Falling Springs Park in Versailles. Woodford County returned the favor at Sutton Field, erupting for six runs in the top of the first inning and then holding on by its fingernails for a 7-5 victory.
SC (2-4) sabotaged its hopes for a sweep by twice leaving the bases loaded and stranding 10 in all.
Campton Martin went 2-for-3 with three RBI, including a two-run single that took a big bite out of a 7-2 deficit in the sixth. Martin’s fellow seniors, Chase Grisgby and Zane Patton, had hits earlier in the inning, the latter a bunt single.
Woodford County’s bullpen shut down that rally with three consecutive outs.
Walks by Andrew Willhite and Grigsby brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh, but the Cards couldn’t get over the top after Willhite’s run on a passed ball.
Evan MacCallum settled down after the rough opening frame, allowing only three hits and a pair of walks for the duration,
Grigsby, Paul Garner and Ethan Miracle backed up MacCallum’s work with a pair of double plays. Garner and Grigsby each joined Martin with two hits.
Garrison escaped jams in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings Monday, stranding multiple Yellow Jackets on base in each.
He allowed five hits and only two earned runs over 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven. Garner registered the final two outs after Garrison hurdled the 90-pitch mark.
SC scored four runs in the top of the seventh to give its young pitcher some breathing room. Walks by Grigsby and Patton and a passed ball led to a pair when Woodford County mishandled Martin’s ground ball.
Consecutive singles by Luke Colvin, Miracle and Connor Ramsey padded the lead.
The Cards built a 4-0 lead with one run in the first and three in the third. Patton was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a dropped pop-up to put SC on the board.
Back-to-back doubles by Martin and Colvin and Miracle’s single inflicted the damage in the third.
Colvin and Miracle each went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Brayden Goins banged out three of Woodford County’s seven hits.
Scott County hosts Male at 6 p.m. Thursday.