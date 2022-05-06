H.S. baseball: Rowan's ace cools off GC
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Against a short-notice baseball opponent with a future NCAA Division I pitcher on the mound Wednesday night, Great Crossing started hitting the ball and wreaking havoc on the bases roughly one inning too late.
Chase Alderman and Rowan County kept the Warhawks on their heels and off the scoreboard through the first five frames of a 4-2 victory.
GC (13-11) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning and brought the tying run to the plate in both the sixth and seventh.
Alderman, who swapped places with Hunter Mains and moved to center field between those two innings, made a diving catch to rob Mason Wiley and seal the win.
“I told the coaches right before that (sixth) inning we've just got to get people on base so we can start to do something,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “Once we get 'em on and start running a little bit, then we put some pressure on. We just didn't have enough of that tonight is all it was.”
Held to two hits until that point, Great Crossing awakened courtesy of Carson Walls' single to center with one out. Walls stole second and broke the shutout when Rowan County (22-8) mishandled Dustin Hoffman's grounder.
Hoffman also swiped second, moved up on a groundout and scampered home on Peyton Harris' line drive to right.
Alderman caught Peyton Mullannix looking at a borderline pitch off the outside edge for his ninth strikeout of the evening. That’s a tick below his average of two per inning on the season.
The senior righty, whose fastball has been clocked in the low 90s, walked only one Warhawk. He is signed with Eastern Kentucky University.
“He had two good pitches, but he was a pitcher. He knew what to do, and he set us up a couple times with that breaking pitch and kind of snuck that fastball in on the outer half,” Stratton said. “We faced a couple of those kids in Florida that were like that. It's all good, because going into the region we're gonna see those.”
Drake Byrd drew a two-out walk to give Wiley and GC the puncher's chance against Mains — 5-0 on the season with a 0.71 ERA for the Vikings — in the seventh.
Harris was 2-for-4 for the Warhawks. Walls and Grant Stewart had the only other hits.
“We can't find that rhythm right now. That's why I mixed up the lineup tonight to kinda see what would happen, so we'll just keep doing that,” Stratton said. “Some of these guys have gotta get back on track a little bit. They're off a little. Too many fly balls, and we talked about that. You can't just give away outs and hit lazy fly balls.”
Great Crossing's bright spot was a superb relief outing from Micah Mullins, who took over from Jacob Steele with two out in the third and promptly shut down a bases-loaded jam.
Mullins allowed only one hit and one earned run, struck out six and walked three.
“He threw really well coming in after being a week and a half, almost two weeks since he'd really pitched,” Stratton said. “We've got to have him going into the district and region. I think he's solidified one of those spots.”
Steele, who threw a no-hitter at Frankfort in his last outing, pitched around an error in the first inning and a two-out single in the second before hitting turbulence.
Aaron Pennington led off the third with a base hit, stole second and scored on Mains' double. Chance Furnish followed with an RBI single.
A hit batsman and a walk ended Steele's night before Mullins whiffed Hunter Hampton to limit the damage.
In the fourth, Pennington walked, stole second and third and scored on a passed ball. Jayson Ingles doubled, moved up on a groundout and completed the route on a wild pitch for sixth-inning insurance.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
