Win or lose, the bats have stayed hot for Great Crossing baseball on the Warhawks' spring trip to St. Petersburg, Florida.
GC won a game with double-digit runs for the fourth time this season Wednesday, jumping out early in an 11-5 triumph over Canisius of Buffalo, New York.
That followed six-run outbursts in each of the first two tests on the trip for Great Crossing (7-5).
The Warhawks followed a 6-4, come-from-behind victory over Yorktown (New York) on Sunday with Monday’s 10-6 loss to Independence of Ashburn, Virginia. It marked the first time this season that GC has scored more than two runs in a defeat.
Great Crossing coasted past Canisius after plating five runs in each of the first two innings.
Nate Adkins was 2-for-4 with two runs scored to lead the Warhawks' eight-hit attack. Adkins notched three of the Warhawks' seven stolen bases.
Micah Mullins belted a double, knocked in three runs and scored a pair. Caleb Morrison also scored twice and had an RBI.
Dustin Hoffman, Willie Stollings, Drake Byrd and Matt Lacy rounded out the roll call of hits for Great Crossing. Hoffman, Lacy and Chase Coulter each drove home a run.
Logan Adkins retired the first four Crusaders before giving way to Myles Lawrence with the 10-run lead. Lawrence worked 4 2/3 innings, scattered seven hits, struck out four and walked one.
Hoffman mopped up in the seventh, allowing Canisius one hit and one unearned run while striking out one.
Canisius matched Great Crossing's eight hits, with two apiece from Stephen Zipp and Jameson Chalupka.
The Crusaders had trouble finding the plate during the Warhawks' explosive start. Hoffman drew two walks in the inning, with Matt Lacy, Morrison, Byrd and Coulter (hit by pitch) also taking advantage of free passes.
Nate Adkins' bunt single was the only hit of the inning for Great Crossing.
GC continued to convert on Canisius' generosity in the top of the second when Nate Adkins was hit by a pitch and Zach Morris walked.
That set the tone for another five-spot, all with two out. Mullins ripped a two-run double to right field for a 7-0 lead.
Morrison, Byrd, Ben Lacy and Hoffman singled consecutively to steepen the toll.
Canisius fought back with four runs in the third, helped along by Triton Travale's triple and a Great Crossing error.
GC took back one of those runs in the fifth when Stollings singled, advanced to second on a Peyton Mullannix walk, stole third and scampered home on an error.
The Crusaders capped the scoring on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh.
Morris and Morrison each went 2-for-2 to lead seven hits for Great Crossing against Independence.
Hoffman and Mullins both added a single and an RBI. Nate Adkins had the Warhawks' other hit. Byrd and Matt Lacy knocked in a run apiece.
GC erased an early 2-0 deficit with three runs in the top of the second and an insurance tally in the third, but Independence erupted for four in its half of the third and two more an inning later to seize control.
David Mendez, Chad Yates and Makai Marchesano each racked up two hits for the Tigers. Mendez belted a home run. Yates was 3-for-3. Jackson McDonald's two hits included a double.
Dylan Jarvis and Nate Adkins combined for five strikeouts on the mound for Great Crossing.
Independence used a leadoff double by McDonald, a double steal and an RBI single from Yates to grab a 2-0 edge in the first.
Mullannix and Stollings sandwiched walks around a hit by Morris to load the bases in the second. GC tied it on a wild pitch followed by a Byrd groundout.
Mullins followed with another grounder to push home a run and put the Warhawks on top.
After a 1-2-3 inning from Jarvis, Great Crossing stretched the margin to 4-2 with the help of catcher's interference that put Matt Lacy aboard, followed by a Nate Adkins single. A passed ball plated the run.
Mendez capitalized on a walk with his tying two-run blast. Marchesano gave Independence the lead for good with a sacrifice fly after another walk, single and hit batsman.
Down 8-4 in the sixth, GC closed the gap with a Byrd walk, Mullins hit, Morrison sacrifice bunt and RBIs from Hoffman (single) and Matt Lacy (groundout). The Tigers got a fly ball from Nate Adkins to end the threat.
Great Crossing wrapped up the trip with single games Thursday and Friday.