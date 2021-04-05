The ride home from a spring break baseball trip, whether the destination was Vero Beach or Paducah, is abundantly more pleasant when you break out of a slump and win big in the final.
Scott County made the scenery beautiful and the highway smooth Saturday afternoon by clobbering Calloway County, 11-4, to close out a four-day swing in the state’s western corridor with its initial win of the season.
After scratching out only two runs in their first 20 innings on the week, the Cardinals tied the Lakers with one in the top of the fourth, took its first lead of the trip with four in the fifth, and slammed the door with a half dozen in the seventh.
Senior Zane Patton took advantage of the support and to pick up a complete game victory in his varsity pitching debut. Patton, SC’s back-up catcher as a freshman and sophomore and now the Cards’ everyday shortstop, scattered five hits and struck out three.
Andrew Willhite went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI, including a go-ahead single to drive home Campton Martin in the fifth.
Martin, Ethan Miracle and Connor Ramsey each added two of Scott County’s 10 hits. Ramsey knocked in three. Martin plated a pair and scored twice. Patton also delivered a base hit.
Karsen Starks went 2-for-3 for Calloway County (1-1), which closed a four-run gap to a single run in the sixth with a walk, a hit batsman, and three of its five hits.
SC cut down a run at the plate to help its cause, however, and Patton struck out Jackson Chapman to escape the threat.
The Cardinals erased all doubt in the seventh, which Willhite led off with a single before the Lakers plunked Paul Garner and Aiden Lopez in succession.
Ramsey followed with a two-run single. Patton walked ahead of a grounder by Martin that triggered an error, scoring two more.
Miracle added an RBI groundout, and Willhite’s second hit of the inning produced the final run of the uprising.
SC ended the game with a defensive gem. Second baseman Garner grabbed a line drive off the bat of Isaac Ward and flipped to shortstop Ramsey for a double play.
The Cardinals fell 9-2 on Thursday at Lyon County and 10-0 in six innings Friday at Marshall County.
Two runs in the top of the sixth inning halved the Lyons’ lead before they erupted for five in the bottom of that frame to put it away.
Patton doubled and Martin singled to set the table for Luke Colvin’s sacrifice fly to break the shutout. Ramsey ripped an RBI single with two out.
His shutout gone, Jackson Shoulders settled down and struck out Willhite looking to leave SC’s potential tying run at the plate.
Four walks and base hits by Shoulders, Corey Cissell and Travis Yancy ignited the getaway by the Lyons, who went 4-0 in the opening week of the season.
Colvin and Joseph Garrison rounded out the five-hit attack for Scott County. Cardinal pitchers Evan MacCallum, Trey Courtney and Jaxon Saylor combined to strike out six. Lyon County pounded out 10 hits.
Garner had the lone SC base hit against Marshall County’s Evan Oakley, who fanned six.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.