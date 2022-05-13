H.S. baseball: SC flabbergasts fifth ranked foe
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
The late football coach Buddy Ryan, an adopted Kentuckian, once infamously made the observation of future hall of fame receiver Cris Carter early in his career that “all he does is catch touchdowns.”
Well, in a high school baseball context, all Scott County senior ace Joseph Garrison does is get outs and wins, and all the Cardinals do is beat ranked teams.
Garrison backed up his perfect game last week against Frederick Douglass with a four-hit gem Tuesday at Woodford County, steering SC to a 4-1 victory to close out the regular season in Versailles.
He has started seven wins for Scott County (13-22), earning the decision in six against only two losses.
No. 14 Woodford County (19-10) is the fifth team in the state's current top 25 that SC has beaten, joining No. 8 Douglass, No. 16 Madison Central, No. 19 Lexington Catholic and No. 20 Sayre.
Fueled by four strikeouts and a couple of notable defensive gems from the Cardinals, Garrison extended his streak of shutout innings to 13 before the Yellow Jackets scratched out a harmless run in the bottom of the seventh.
SC stopped a Woodford County threat in the second. The Jackets got aboard on an error. Taylor Penn followed with a double to center field, but Paul Garner's throw to Jay Wilson nailed runner Collin Kemp at the plate.
Wilson then threw out Penn attempting to steal third, with Sebastian Arden applying the tag, and Garrison struck out James Hollon to slam the door.
Arden walked to ignite a two-run rally in the top of the third. Jack Willhite was safe after the Jackets booted his sacrifice bunt bid, and Connor Ramsey sandwiched an RBI single between that and another Woodford miscue to put SC in front.
Luke Valencia, Tyler Robinson and Jacob Blair turned a double play to end the fourth inning after the Jackets used a single and an error to put Garrison on the ropes.
SC stretched its advantage in the seventh. Arden again walked ahead of singles by Willhite and Robinson, the latter producing a run. Woodford's wild throw on the bid for an inning-ending double play allowed Willhite to score for a 4-0 lead.
Bryce Patterson doubled and scored on a hit by Kemp to break the shutout with one away in the seven. Garrison shut it down with a fly ball to Andrew Willhite in right field, then another strikeout.
Cole Dycus, who entered the game with a record of 7-0 and an ERA below 1.00, was the hard-luck loser for Woodford County. He allowed only two hits and two unearned runs through five innings, striking out eight.
SC avenged a 7-3 loss at home on March 24. Garrison also won at Woodford last spring.
The Cardinals gave away a lead in the late innings Monday in a 7-3 loss at Shelby County, another team receiving votes in the statewide poll. The Rockets registered five runs in the bottom of the fifth to erase a 3-1 deficit.
SC used walks by Blair and Garner, an error off the bat of Valencia and a two-run single by Shawn Rowe to score all its runs in the top of the second.
The 42nd District tournament is scheduled for next week at Sutton Field, with No. 4 SC hosting No. 5 Bryan Station in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Monday. The winner will take on Sayre at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
