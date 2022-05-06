Scott County baseball's bid for a sweep of No. 5 Frederick Douglass figured to be a tall order Wednesday in Lexington, especially with the Broncos licking their wounds one night after Joseph Garrison's perfect game.
The Cardinals were every bit as competitive the second time around, with two unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning finally giving the highly touted hosts breathing room to close out a 4-1 victory and salvage a series split.
Thomas Howard and Leighton Harris combined for a one-hitter to catapult Douglass (22-7 overall, 6-2 district). Andrew Willhite notched a third-inning single against Howard, and the Cards scored an unearned run in the fourth on the strength of a walk, two errors, and a sacrifice fly by Landon Whitson.
Harris took over in the seventh and struck out the side in order.
Freshman left-hander Jack Willhite picked up where Garrison left off, breezing through the first two innings to extend the Douglass skid to 27 batters without any Broncos reaching base.
Jack Gross broke through with a leadoff double in the third. After the next Douglass hitter, Brady Robeson, fouled a ball off his own face and had to leave the game, Reece Harbison took his place and belted another two-bagger for the lead.
A passed ball moved Harbison into position to score on Anthony Jackson's sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.
Willhite cruised through a 1-2-3 fourth and benefited from an around-the-horn double play, Sebastian Arden to Connor Ramsey to Jacob Blair, that shortened the fourth.
In between, Douglass mishandled a grounder by Shawn Rowe and walked Arden to set up Whitson's icebreaker.
Jeremiah Lowe singled to lead off the sixth but was caught stealing by Jay Wilson, with Luke Valencia applying the tag.
Ty Bryant doubled to reignite the rally, however, and consecutive errors with two out produced a run apiece.
Arden notched the final out in relief of Willhite, who struck out three, didn't issue a walk and scattered five hits.
Gross (2-for-2) was the only repeat hitter in the game.
The loss relegated Scott County (11-20, 4-4) to the No. 4 seed in the 42nd District tournament set to begin May 16. SC beat Bryan Station, 6-5, on Thursday in its regular-season district finale and also will take on the Defenders in the district quarterfinals.
SC is scheduled to host the Dan Cummins Classic this weekend with three games against Perry County Central (8 p.m. Friday), Franklin County (10 a.m. Saturday) and Pleasure Ridge Park (5 p.m. Saturday).