Senior night was earlier in the week, but Scott County baseball’s three seniors made a resounding statement on a much more important stage Friday evening in Lexington.
Three was the magic number as Campton Martin belted a three-run home run, Chase Grigsby delivered three hits, and Zane Patton pitched three strong innings to build the foundation for a 12-7 win over Bryan Station.
The victory leveled SC’s record in the 42nd District at 4-4 and solidified the Cardinals’ edge in a tiebreaker over Henry Clay for the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
That’s an important distinction, because it means the Cards avoid the quarterfinal round and will have to defeat No. 2 Sayre — not top-seeded Frederick Douglass — in the semis to secure a berth in June’s 11th Region tournament.
Jaxon Saylor was 3-for-3 with two doubles for Scott County (11-18). Paul Garner and Andrew Willhite each knocked in a pair of runs.
SC answered Bryan Station’s two runs in the first with seven in the top of the second. Patton shut out the Defenders in the second and third innings before turning it over to Willhite for the final four frames.
Bryan Station countered SC’s four runs in the seventh with five to give the Cards a moderate scare before Willhite coaxed a groundball to Connor Ramsey, who flipped to Grigsby at second base for the final out.
A bases-loaded walk by Willhite and Patton’s two-run double put SC in front. Grigsby’s single produced another run, and a two-bagger from Garner chalked up two more.
Ethan Miracle (2-for-3) singled ahead of a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jay Wilson to complete the explosive second inning.
It stayed 7-2 until the fifth, when Grigsby delivered a leadoff single and scored on Saylor’s two-out double.
Ramsey was hit by a pitch and Evan MacCallum singled to set the table for Martin’s blast in the seventh. It was his first varsity home run and only the Cardinals’ third this season.
Aiden Lopez singled and later crossed the plate on a double by Willhite to make it a double-digit lead.
That proved crucial after Bryan Station (7-13, 0-8) used five singles, an error and a hit batsman to cut the gap in half.
