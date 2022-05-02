H.S. baseball: Schorsch spins another shutout for Warhawks
By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Primarily a relief pitcher expected to put out fires and keep Great Crosisng baseball on track in the late innings, Aidan Schorsch perhaps didn't know enough to be nervous when drawing a Thursday start for Great Crossing baseball, even if it was one night after one of his teammates threw a no-hitter.
Opening a varsity contest for only the third time all spring, Schorsch flirted with his own perfect game through four innings and wound up with a two-hit gem in GC's 1-0 walk-off win over Grant County.
“I always just come out and try to do the best that I can do on the mound, just get outs for the team,” said Schorsch, a sophomore right-hander who struck out five and didn't issue a walk. “I believe in my guys. I know they can go up there and get hits and go out and make plays in the field. It doesn't add anything else that I need to worry about.”
Hits weren't plentiful from either side.
Grant County freshman Cameron Duncan, making an emergency start after the Braves' scheduled pitcher was hit in the face by a ball during a freak accident in pregame, surrendered three hits and an unearned run while striking out three and walking three.
Great Crossing (13-10) scratched out its fourth consecutive win with an assist from the author of Wednesday night's no-hitter, Jacob Steele, in a pinch-hitting role.
Peyton Harris led off with a single and advanced to second when Grant County (7-10) misplayed the bouncing ball in right field.
Duncan earned shallow fly balls from Grant Stewart and Steele, but the Braves dropped the second one to invigorate the rally and leave runners at the corners.
“Hit opposite field and get the runner advanced. That's all I try to do,” Steele said. “We've just been trying to hit fastballs, hit early in the count and put the ball in play, and that's what we've been doing.”
Pilot Lukacsko, the hero of a walk-off win over top-25 Madison Central earlier this spring, also entered the game cold and hit a medium-strength roller to shortstop.
With Harris booking it down the line toward the plate, Grant County's only hope to extend the game was a double play. The Braves erased Steele with a force play at second, but Lukacsko easily beat the throw to first and sealed the victory.
“We just didn't do a whole lot offensively. A little bit of complacency I think after scoring all those runs in two games (against Frankfort),” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “This is one of those games you have to learn from these things. They've got a much improved team from last year. We've just got to learn and build on and move on from here.”
Great Crossing ripped Grant County, 16-1, last year but couldn't find gaps against Duncan.
Two walks started the second inning in promising fashion for the Warhawks, only to have each erased on the basepaths. GC also stranded a pair after a walk by Mason Wiley and single by Carson Walls in the third.
“It's been a good week,” Schorsch said. “Offense has looked really good. Today wasn't great obviously, but we hit when we needed to.”
Stewart singled and stole second with two out in the fourth, but Duncan dug in for a strikeout to leave him there.
Grant County had its only serious chance against Schorsch in the top of the fifth. Joseph Arnold singled sharply through the middle but then had to hold up near the bag when Braden Sustarich’s floater to center was slow to drop in.
Brennan Liebenauer fielded the ball on a hop, and his throw to Matt Lacy beat Arnold at second for the force out. Schorsch then got another fly ball for the second out, and catcher Zach Morris fired to Stewart to catch Sustarich stealing and retire the side.
Schorsch sat down the final six in order, as he did with the first dozen.
“He's a bulldog. He just wants the ball and wants to go pitch,” Stratton said. “He's a gamer. He threw the ball down and threw strikes all night.”
Great Crossing closed out the week with a 5-2 loss Friday at No. 24 Lexington Catholic.
The Warhawks trailed 4-0 before a rally that brought the potential go-ahead run to the plate in the top of the sixth.
Three errors by the Knights combined with a single by Peyton Mullannix to put a pair on the board. Walls then drew a walk before Catholic reliever Raleigh Craft got Liebenauer to bounce into a fielder's choice for the third out.
Griffin Cameron's third RBI of the evening passed the lead for Lexington Catholic (13-9) in the bottom of the sixth.
Steele's single, another error and a Matt Lacy walk loaded the bases in the seventh, but Craft coaxed a grounder from Mullannix to close it out.
GC had a 7-6 edge in the hits column,with Steele 3-for-3 and Byrd 2-for-3. Logan Adkins struck out six and was charged with one earned run during Catholic's charge to the four-run lead after four innings.
The Warhawks' schedule this week features road trips to West Jessamine (Tuesday) and Conner (Saturday) and home games against Collins (Wednesday) and Hazard (Thursday).
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
