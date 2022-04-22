H.S. baseball: Scott County bats quiet as Henry Clay sweeps
Scott County's pitching was sharp enough to win in its 42nd District-opening baseball series Tuesday and Wednesday against Henry Clay.
Two hits in each game — or any game, for that matter — typically won't get the job done. The Cardinals' team batting average, sitting at .218 for the season entering the week, dipped even lower after a 3-2 loss in Lexington a 3-0 verdict in the encore at Sutton Field.
“Margin for error” remain the buzzwords of the spring, and as a result of its pervasive youth and top-to-bottom struggles at the plate, Scott County (7-14, 0-2) has precious little.
“Our margin is so small against really good teams and really good pitchers that you can't make a mistake,” SC coach Scott Willard said. “Every time that you have one of those opportunities, you've gotta try to capitalize on it. When you're getting 10, 12 hits a game, you have to be able to capitalize on those opportunities.”
The Cardinals, who have a team ERA below 3.50 and have averaged nearly a strikeout per inning, couldn't take advantage of solid mound work from their one-two punch of senior right-hander Joseph Garrison and freshman lefty Jack Willhite.
Garrison went the distance, scattered eight hits and struck out seven. Kasen Parks reached him for a solo home run to christen the bottom of the first.
SC fought back in the second with the help of a leadoff double by catcher Jay Wilson, who also threw out three baserunners in the two-game set.
The Blue Devils (8-7, 2-1) then botched the play on Shawn Rowe's sacrifice bunt, setting up by a tying RBI groundout by Luke Valencia and a go-ahead hit by Aiden Lopez.
Henry Clay pitcher Blake VanHorn got a reprieve when the Cards ran into the final out of the frame, and his team battled back with two in the bottom of the inning for what would prove the final margin.
Consecutive singles by Parks (bunt), Walden Cole and Ben Taylor vaulted the Devils back in front.
Two walks were the only blemishes from that point against VanHorn, who struck out 10 and didn't allow an earned run.
Chardy Tierney and Giancarlo Gonzalez also combined for 10 whiffs in their gem to seal the Henry Clay sweep, the Devils' first in the regular-season series with the Cards since 2010.
“Same old, same old. The last two days we've seen good pitchers. I still think we take way too many good fastballs,” Willard said. “That's definitely not what they're told to do. 'Guys, attack fastballs. Guys, attack fastballs. Let's go.' You can probably hear me out there. When they get one over there, let's go.”
Willhite matched Tierney's basket of goose eggs through the first four innings before three consecutive errors doomed Scott County in the fifth.
He departed after issuing a leadoff walk in the sixth, and Valencia held Henry Clay in check for the duration. Willhite allowed five hits and struck out four.
SC left runners on base in first, third and fourth, while Henry Clay stranded a total of six through the first three frames.
After Willhite coaxed a fly ball to leave the bases loaded in the first, Wilson singled and Jacob Blair walked with two out but were left in place by a fly ball.
Valencia walked but ventured no farther in the second, the same inning in which Willhite roared back from a 3-0 count for an inning-ending strikeout of Cole.
The Cards' best chance came in the fourth when Blair led off with a walk and went to second on a passed ball. A failed sacrifice bunt attempt turned into a routine ground ball with two strikes, and Tierney got Garrison looking and Valencia swinging to escape.
“It was a 0-0 game, second base, nobody out,” Willard said. “We don't get the bunt down. We don't execute. We don't score from there. That could have put us up 1-0, and maybe it changes the momentum of the game.”
Parks singled sharply before the fistful of fifth-inning miscues. Konlin Brown plated the third run with a sacrifice bunt.
Scott County made up a district rainout with Bryan Station on Thursday, and the road gets no easier with a twin bill Saturday in Lexington.
”We're so young, and it's very hard to get anybody because of past success to play us,” Willard said. “Like this weekend we play Tates Creek and North Oldham, and they're really good. I can't get teams to play that are (where we are).
The consensus top two teams in the district, Sayre and Frederick Douglass, also are waiting in the wings for their series with Scott County.
It's an uphill climb at this point for SC to earn anything higher than a No. 4 seed and stay out of the quarterfinal round of the playoffs in the five-team pod.
“They've held their confidence pretty well, and they've held their composure pretty well,” Willard said. “They play hard every day. I'm just hoping it doesn't beat 'em down.”
