It's the time of the baseball season when coaches lock in their starting rotation for those all-important district games, and Scott County's tandem of senior righty Joseph Garrison and freshman lefty Jack Willhite have earned the privilege of pitching on Tuesday and Wednesday for the foreseeable future.
Rain presented the only problem by disrupting that cadence and wiping away both halves of a home-and-home series with Bryan Station. To keep everyone's circadian rhythm relatively intact, Willard opted to put both his 1A and 1B on the hill Thursday night at Sutton Field against Bourbon County.
The tag-team effort — four solid innings from Garrison, followed by three equally effective Willhite frames — steered SC to a 4-3 victory, its second in a row after a full week without a game upon returning from its spring trip to Florida.
“Our pitching was really, really good again today. I had those two guys, Joseph and Jack, ready for Bryan Station,” Willard said. “I'm probably gonna start them against Henry Clay next week, and I thought it would be a good opportunity to get one of them four and one of them three today, get them back on the mound.”
Garrison struck out six of the first seven batters he faced, seven in all, and kept Bourbon County off the board until a flurry of four hits halved SC's 4-0 lead in the top of the fourth.
“It went good the first inning. I just had a few missed spots. I was feeling it early. I had a week off. Which was probably too long of a rest,” Garrison said. “I threw really good, but they had two six-hole hits that weren't hard-hit balls, and then a blooper,and they got an earned run. It's whatever. It happens.”
Bourbon battled for another unearned run in the top of the sixth against Willhite, who scattered three hits while striking out four.
SC (7-12) continued its season-long trend of struggling with the bats in key situations, squandering a bases-loaded, none-out scenario in its half of the sixth.
Willhite gave up a two-out single but then got a ground ball to third base, where Sebastian Arden ranged to his right and delivered a strong throw across the diamond. Jacob Blair made a nice dig at first to slam the door.
“Not seeing live pitching in seven days I think hurt us a little bit,” Willard said. “We were maybe starting to swing it a little bit better (in Florida). It's the old bugaboo of we left guys everywhere today. When you get those opportunities, you've got to be able to score runs.”
Andrew Willhite was 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored to lead Scott County's six-hit showing. Blair and Jay Wilson each knocked in a run.
Thomas Greenlee and Ethan Lynn were repeat hitters for Bourbon County (7-6). Kaden Hilander went the distance on the mound and struck out a dozen Cardinals.
“We've still got to hit. If we're going to play teams like Douglass and Sayre, we have to hit, bottom line,” Garrison said. “It's just energy. We all need to be up in the dugout. We really weren't at all today. I think that's what causes it.”
Willhite singled, advanced all the way to third base on a passed ball and scored when the Colonels mishandled a fly ball by Wilson in the opening frame.
Hilander struck out the SC side in order next time around, but Luke Valencia launched the third inning with a double. Wilson knocked him home with a two-out single.
Blair's infield single and a mishandled ball off the bat of Landon Whitson quickly made it 4-0.
Scott County's fortunes at the plate soured for the remainder of the evening. Hilander struck out the side once again in the fourth, and the Cards couldn't capitalize on Andrew Willhite's three-bagger with one out in the fifth.
Blair walked, Whitson singled, and Shawn Rowe reached base when Bourbon County committed an error on his sacrifice bunt to set the sixth-inning table. Back-to-back strikeouts and a harmless fly ball prevented the Cards from securing any insurance.
“We take too many good pitches early in the count,” Willard said. “We for some reason think we have a better eye than the umpire does with two strikes."
Saturday's double-dip at the Louisville Invitational Tournament looked like a step up in competition for SC, and both games played out that way.
The Cardinals led early in each contest but fell by wide margins, 7-1 against host Ballard and 15-5 in five innings to South Warren.
Zach Martin and Deshaun McGinnis threw a combined no-hitter for Ballard (9-4). Evan MacCallum held the Bruins without a hit until the third inning.
The Cards took advantage of Blair's walk, a stolen base by pinch runner Thomas Feickert, a balk and Connor Ramsey's sacrifice fly to grab a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Ballard immediately answered with three.
SC exploded for five runs in the top of the first against South Warren (7-7), but the Spartans stormed back with six in the second, seven in the fourth and two in the fifth to hasten the early ending.
Wilson (2-for-3, RBI) was the Cards' only repeat hitter. He followed singles by Andrew Willhite and Valencia to start the game. Blair belted an RBI double before Rowe and Paul Garner extended the streak to six consecutive hits.
In addition to the home-and-home series with Henry Clay, Scott County will make up one of its washed-out contests against Bryan Station on Thursday.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
