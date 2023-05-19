Where there's Willhite, there's a way

Jack Willhite continued his season-long trend of shutting down top-25 opponents, this time throwing six strong innings in Scott County's 5-3 win over Frederick Douglass in the 42nd District baseball semifinals.

 Kal Oakes
Unlike his two most recent starts, Jack Willhite didn't have to be darn near perfect Wednesday night, just very good.
 

Tags

Recommended for you