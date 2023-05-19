Unlike his two most recent starts, Jack Willhite didn't have to be darn near perfect Wednesday night, just very good.
Scott County's bats saw to that early and often, and that team effort hoisted the Cardinals to the 20-win plateau and into the 11th Region tournament, both for the first time since 2019.
Sophomore left-hander Willhite and SC out-dueled University of Louisville-bound senior Thomas Howard and Frederick Douglass, 5-3, in the 42nd District semifinals at Bryan Station.
Scott County (20-14), which overcame a five-run deficit and defeated Frederick Douglass (19-15) on a walk-off single by Willhite to earn a split of the regular-season series, never trailed in the rubber match.
The Cardinals earned a date with two-time defending district champion Sayre after press time Thursday night. The winner grabbed a No. 1 seed and a home quarterfinal game in next week's regions.
Willhite scattered eight hits and struck out seven through six innings and departed with a three-run lead.
Douglass rallied with two out in the seventh, scoring one and bringing the potential tying run to the plate. Sebastian Arden coaxed Jack Gross into a fly ball to Justin Stevenson in center field for the clincher.
Tyler Robinson reached base in all four plate appearances with two singles and two walks for Scott County. Paul Garner, Jay Wilson and Shawn Rowe each added a hit and an RBI.
Calvin Johnson went 3-for-4 and Gross 2-for-4, both with an RBI, for Frederick Douglass.
Entering the playoffs on a 13-inning streak without allowing a hit, Willhite worked out of trouble in each of the first two frames to keep it scoreless.
Johnson and Reece Harbison singled to put two aboard with one out for the Broncos in the first. Willhite got Brady Robeson to pop out to Landon Whitson at first base and struck out RJ Parks for the escape.
Jeremiah Lowe launched the Douglass second with a double and advanced to third on Gross' sacrifice bunt. Willhite struck out counterpart Howard, and Stevenson put away a fly ball to leave Lowe at the corner.
SC broke through in the third when Garner walked for the second time, swiped second and third and scored on Wilson's hit.
It ignited a three-run turn for the Cardinals, who increased their advantage on Rowe's double to center and Robinson's line drive to right.
That cushion expanded to 4-0 in the fourth. Brennan Liebenauer led off with a single, moved up on Whitson's sacrifice bunt and scored on Garner's hit to right field.
Douglass threatened again in its half of that chapter on two-out singles by Gross and Howard. Willhite served up a ground ball to shortstop, from where Arden flipped to Luke Valencia at second for the rally-dousing force play.
Howard picked off Robinson to get out of a two-on, two-out jam in the fifth, and a hit and stolen base by Johnson and RBI knock from Robeson finally put the Broncos on the board.
As it has done all season, SC took advantage of sophomore speedster Stevenson to get the run back. He singled, stole second and third and scampered home on a throwing error.
Johnson's two-out double closed the gap to 5-2 in the sixth as Willhite neared his pitch count limit. A ground ball to Robinson at third closed out that inning.
Parks walked, went to second on a passed ball and scored on Lowe's hit before Arden put the victory on ice.
Scott County improved to 10-3 all-time against Douglass, which was ousted in the district semis for the second straight year.