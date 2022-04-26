H.S. baseball: Scott County picks up first district win of spring
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Two bombs with the bat and a work of art from the mound powered Scott County to its first 42nd District baseball victory of the season Thursday night.
Shawn Rowe belted solo home runs in his first two at-bats, giving freshman Sebastian Arden all the support he needed to polish off a three-hitter and a 3-1 victory at Bryan Station.
Jacob Blair had the only other hit for SC, which took advantage of seven walks and three errors.
Arden struck out four and walked three. He kept Bryan Station off the scoreboard until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Matthew Pennington led off with a home run for the Defenders.
Bryan Station went without a hit and drew only two walks thereafter. Arden picked off a runner at first to end the sixth before weaving a 1-2-3 seventh.
SC stranded a pair in the first inning, Arden started a double play with Luke Valencia and Landon Whitson to wipe out a walk in Station's half of that frame.
The Cardinals jumped out 1-0 in the second on Rowe's blast to center. Two errors set up a sacrifice fly and RBI by Andrew Willhite later that inning.
Rowe went deep to left with one out in the third.
Scott County returned to Lexington on Saturday with less favorable results.
The Cards (8-16, 1-2) fought valiantly after falling behind 12-1 in the first inning of the morning game before dropping a 13-11 decision at Tates Creek. Blair's home run in the seventh averted the shutout in a 5-1 loss to North Oldham.
Willhite went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI against the Commodores. Jay Wilson was 3-for-4 and knocked in a pair. Paul Garner belted a double and tallied three RBI, while Whitson chipped in a hit and two RBI.
Rowe had the only hit prior to Blair's home run in the nightcap. North Oldham (19-3) scored twice in the top of the fourth and added three insurance runs in the seventh.
